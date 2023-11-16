Jacqueline Nix

Earnings of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will most probably remain flattish next year as loan growth and non-interest income growth will counter the effect of higher operating expenses. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share for 2023 and $2.56 per share for 2024. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate for 2023 because the margin dipped more than expected over the last two quarters. Next year’s target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering an attractive dividend yield. Therefore, I’m maintaining a buy rating on WesBanco, Inc.

Margin’s Downtrend Likely to End Soon

WesBanco’s net interest margin declined by a cumulative 46 basis points in the first nine months of this year, which was much worse than my previous expectation given before the release of the second quarter results. This significant decline was due to:

Increasing deposit costs, and Continued remix from non-interest-bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Non-interest-bearing deposits slipped to 31.9% of total deposits by the end of September 2023 from 35.8% at the end of December 2022.

I’m expecting the adverse deposit migration to slow down in the fourth quarter of the year because the up-rate cycle has apparently ended. Every rate hike provided depositors with an incentive to shift their funds to a higher-tier account. Now that the interest-rate environment is calmer, the migration should also slow down.

Therefore, I’m expecting the margin to stabilize in the last quarter of 2023 and then increase by two basis points in each quarter of 2024. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my margin estimate for this year because I was previously expecting the margin to stabilize in the second quarter, which didn’t happen. The margin has already fallen to a level lower than my previous expectation.

Management’s Initiatives to Counter a Slowdown in Residential Loan Segment

WesBanco’s loan growth remained impressive in the third quarter of 2023. The company reported loan growth of 1.6% for the quarter, which brought the first nine-month growth to 5.7% (7.6% annualized). This growth was higher than my previous expectation given in my last report on the company.

Management appeared optimistic about future loan growth on the conference call due to its loan production office and lender hiring initiatives. The newest loan production office in Chattanooga is performing particularly well; therefore, it gives hope that loan growth can remain strong in upcoming quarters. Moreover, management mentioned on the conference call that the commercial loan pipeline as of October 16 was approximately $860 million, a 4% increase from the level of September 30.

However, the residential real estate segment, which made up 27.5% of total loans at the end of September 2023, is likely to hold back the total loan portfolio’s growth. This is because WesBanco has reduced the overall staffing of its residential lending operations, as mentioned in the conference call. The outlook for the residential mortgage segment does not appear positive because of high borrowing costs. The Mortgage Bankers Association expects total originations for 1-4-family mortgages to fall by 19% year-over-year in 2024.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Overall, I’m expecting loan growth to continue at roughly the same level as that witnessed in the third quarter of 2023. I’m expecting loan growth of 1.5% every quarter till the end of 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve raised my loan growth estimate because the third quarter’s performance beat my expectations. Moreover, the outlook seems rosier than before because of the pipelines and management’s initiatives.

The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net Loans 10,216 10,603 9,612 10,585 11,357 12,054 Growth of Net Loans 34.3% 3.8% (9.4)% 10.1% 7.3% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 3,353 3,612 5,151 4,040 3,806 3,922 Deposits 11,004 12,429 13,566 13,131 13,287 14,102 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,898 983 459 1,121 1,529 1,560 Common equity 2,594 2,612 2,549 2,282 2,318 2,285 Book Value Per Share ($) 46.1 38.8 40.3 38.4 39.0 38.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 25.7 21.5 22.1 19.2 19.9 19.3 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Revenue Growth to Sustain Earnings

The anticipated loan growth will boost the net interest income in upcoming quarters, which will, in turn, lift earnings. I’m also hopeful about non-interest income growth because of different measures. Management has added new products to the treasury management business recently, as mentioned on the conference call. Management also plans to roll out integrated receivables and payables and purchase card products for commercial customers in the remainder of this year.

On the other hand, growth in operating expenses will most probably restrict earnings growth. The addition of a loan production office and several new employees (discussed above) will most probably lift operating expenses.

Overall, I’m expecting WesBanco to report earnings of $2.57 per share for 2023 and $2.56 per share for 2024. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net interest income 400 479 458 474 482 496 Provision for loan losses 11 108 (64) (2) 16 16 Non-interest income 117 128 133 117 122 128 Non-interest expense 312 355 353 357 389 408 Net income - Common Sh. 159 119 232 182 152 152 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.83 1.77 3.53 3.02 2.57 2.56 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on the company, I estimated earnings of $2.89 per share for 2023. I’ve reduced my earnings estimate because the margin decline surprised me over the last two quarters. Further, the provision expense was higher than my expectation in the third quarter of this year.

WSBC has a Comfortable Risk Position

WesBanco’s riskiness appears manageable due to the following factors.

Gross unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio amounted to $393 million at the end of September, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. These unrealized losses are around 17% of the total equity balance, which isn’t too high. I’m expecting most of these losses to reverse when interest rates start declining next year.

Uninsured deposits were 24% of total deposits at the end of September. This value isn’t large enough to be a source of concern.

Geographical risk is also low because WesBanco operates in several states, namely West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

WesBanco is offering a dividend yield of 5.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.36 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 56% for 2024, which is above the five-year average of 48%, but still easily sustainable. Therefore, the dividend payout appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value WesBanco. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.52 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 25.7 21.5 22.1 19.2 Average Market Price ($) 38.1 25.3 34.7 35.3 Historical P/TB 1.48x 1.17x 1.57x 1.84x 1.52x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.30 gives a target price of $29.30 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 6.9% upside from the November 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.32x 1.42x 1.52x 1.62x 1.72x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 19.3 19.3 19.3 19.3 19.3 Target Price ($) 25.5 27.4 29.3 31.3 33.2 Market Price ($) 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 Upside/(Downside) (7.2)% (0.2)% 6.9% 13.9% 21.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.3x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.83 1.77 3.53 3.02 Average Market Price ($) 38.1 25.3 34.7 35.7 Historical P/E 13.5x 14.3x 9.8x 11.8x 12.3x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.56 gives a target price of $31.60 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 15.1% upside from the November 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.3x 11.3x 12.3x 13.3x 14.3x EPS - Dec 2024 ($) 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 Target Price ($) 26.5 29.0 31.6 34.2 36.7 Market Price ($) 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 Upside/(Downside) (3.5)% 5.8% 15.1% 24.5% 33.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $30.50, which implies an 11.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16.1%.

In my last report, I adopted a buy rating on WesBanco with a December 2023 target price of $28.80. I’ve now rolled over my target price to $30.50 for the end of next year. Considering the new target price, the stock is still offering a sizable price upside despite the stock price rally since the release of my last report. Further, the company is offering quite a high dividend yield. Based on the updated total expected return, I’m maintaining a buy rating on WesBanco, Inc.