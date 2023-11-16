Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ukraine: The Gray Swan

Nov. 16, 2023 3:21 PM ETBA, BX, LMT, RTX, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU5 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we shine the light on Ukraine, which is nearing its 21st month of conflict and remains the largest land war in Europe since WWII, despite fading from the headlines.
  • The conflict in Ukraine, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of casualties, still has the potential to escalate into a larger conflict with ramifications for equities and the global economy.
  • Russia has effectively worked its way around Western sanctions and is now more firmly on a war footing, outproducing the West in key war needs.
  • We outline three potential scenarios the war in Ukraine could take next, along with their potential ramifications for the market and investors in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

3d render of russian military vehicles and airplane moving towards map of Ukraine. Concept of war conflict, invasion, military aggression, political crisis, EU danger

Artfoliophoto/iStock via Getty Images

War is what happens when language fails.”― Margaret Atwood.

It is hard to believe that we are one week away from the 21-month anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The initial stage of the conflict rattled

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.97K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Z
ZEZYA
Today, 4:05 PM
Comments (64)
Your timeline wrong !!!
Russia invade Ukraine in 2014 , not 21 month ago...
w
wadirum
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (306)
Bret i enjoy your articles but recommend you stick to biotech

the Russian Army is being demolished in the battle for Avdiivka losing dozens of vehicles and 100s of men daily there...it's been a bloodbath for Russia

the addition of HIMARS, Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles, drones and seaborne drones has changed to game in the Black Sea...Russia has zero capacity to take Odessa

it's amazing how the narrative on Ukraine has changed over the last 3 months...in reality neither Army has the capacity to displace the other
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (4.98K)
Big Serge rocks. I think he nailed it, but war always is unpredictable. A fourth scenario could be that the Biden administration doubles down on fail and keeps sending Ukraine whatever scraps of existing weapon stockpiles exist. That could prolong the situation well past 2024, and kick the old can past the election.

Get ready for a wave of haters to show up on this thread and angrily denounce you as a Putin fan, though. I've already had that honor.
Joe de Mencia profile picture
Joe de Mencia
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (12.41K)
@metalhead they can keep sending whatever weaponry, but there has to be enough troops remaining to use it.
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (2.54K)
Bret what a sobering article. Far from biotech. The only option i see is ww3. Any peace deal is just buying time. Late but better than never to get ready. Europe really needs to step up.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA--
The Boeing Company
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
LMT--
Lockheed Martin Corporation
RTX--
RTX Corporation
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.