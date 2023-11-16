Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: Shares Breakout, Q4 Earnings On Tap, Watch Buyback Plans

Nov. 16, 2023 3:24 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)NVDA, AMD, QCOM, TXN, INTC, TSM, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, META, TSLA, AMZN, QQQ, XLK7 Comments
Summary

  • Broadcom offers exposure to tech and AI at a lower price compared to other mega-cap tech stocks.
  • AVGO has a strong semiconductor product portfolio and a solid technical backdrop for a strong year-end and 2024.
  • AVGO's earnings beat history, strong control over expenses, and robust profitability make it an attractive investment.
  • I highlight important price levels to watch ahead of Q4 earnings next month.
Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

The Magnificent Seven stocks command a premium valuation, but the exclusive club’s 27x forward P/E ratio is not extravagant. Moreover, you can get comparable exposure to tech and AI specifically with one name that is considerably less pricey compared to the S&P 500

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

jack413sewing profile picture
jack413sewing
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (9)
Bought a ton in March of 2020! Cha ching!
u
usiah
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (13.88K)
Any word on VMW?
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 4:06 PM
Comments (319)
@usiah Haven't looked fundamentally at it, but held the 200dma not long ago - big earnings report in two weeks.
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (3.56K)
Waiting for the price to break the magic number! ($1K).
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (319)
@Investing for Freedom could come soon with that implied earnings move
