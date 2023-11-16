Justin Sullivan

The Magnificent Seven stocks command a premium valuation, but the exclusive club’s 27x forward P/E ratio is not extravagant. Moreover, you can get comparable exposure to tech and AI specifically with one name that is considerably less pricey compared to the S&P 500 mega-cap glamour names.

I reiterate my buy rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). I see its low 20s earnings multiple as a decent deal while strong profitability and a solid technical backdrop should set the stage for a strong year-end and 2024.

Mag Seven Strong & AI Stocks Priced at a Premium

According to Bank of America Global Research, AVGO has an extensive semiconductor product portfolio, which addresses applications within the wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Applications for Broadcom's products in these end markets include data center networking, home connectivity, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones, base stations, servers, storage, factory automation, power generation, alternative energy systems, and displays.

The California-based $403 billion market cap Semiconductor industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a somewhat high 29.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a near-market 1.9% dividend yield, according to Seeking Alpha. With earnings due out early next month, implied volatility is moderate at 38% while its short interest percentage is small at less than 2%.

The options market has priced in a 5.3% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the Q4 2023 report. Broadcom has topped analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the previous 12 quarters and shares have traded higher post-reporting in 10 of the last 11 instances, though AVGO was down 5.5% after Q3 results back in August, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS).

AVGO: Pristine EPS Beat Rate History

Back in the summer, third-quarter results were strong across the board, and the dip proved to be a decent buying opportunity, but patience was required. Broadcom reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $10.54, topping the Wall Street consensus estimate of $10.43. The modest earnings beat was coupled with a small revenue outperformance; net sales growth was 5% on a year-on-year basis.

The management team declared a $4.60 per-share dividend and it was confirmed that 2.9 million shares were repurchased. In terms of the outlook, Q4 revenue guidance was seen near $9.27 billion while adjusted EBITDA is forecast to come in at just above $6 billion. Growth in AI, as with NVIDIA, is a clear tailwind, but risks remain as to how much the corporate world is willing to invest in the space heading into an uncertain 2024. Projects like Google TPU and high-speed Ethernet switches should help drive strong operating results over the coming quarters, including a healthy EBITDA margin near 65%.

Today, the stock trades at a decent valuation, and time is essentially a GARP investor’s friend as EPS trends continue up and to the right. With strong control over its expenses and a trend of robust profitability, there continues to be a lot to like with AVGO. Key risks include non-AI areas that could come under pressure over the ensuing periods should a macro slowdown take place, including enterprise and consumer-related segments. Moreover, there is some concentration risk with the company and its primary customers – BofA notes that Apple and Google constitute 30-40% of total FY 2024 sales.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having risen more than 12% this year, and continued double-digit EPS growth is expected through the out year and 2025. The current consensus estimate, per Seeking Alpha, shows more than $46 of non-GAAP EPS in the coming 12 months and $52 for FY 2025. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to climb at a steady pace over the coming quarters. Shares are currently about 21x earnings, which is a reasonable valuation given the 11% EPS growth rate, though AVGO has a somewhat lofty EV/EBITDA ratio. Still, free cash flow per share is now up to $41.75, the FCF yield may rise if the stock holds here around $965.

Broadcom: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume $46 of next-12-month non-GAAP EPS and apply a 23 P/E (the same as my multiple assumption from earlier this year), then the stock should be near $1058, making it still to the cheap side. Moreover, the PEG ratio barely above 2.0 is not all the pricey, but it is slightly above the Information Technology sector median. Bears can point to a high price-to-sales multiple, but with healthy margins, I am not overly concerned about that metric.

AVGO: Mixed Earnings Multiples, But Solid EPS Growth Expected

Compared to its peers, Broadcom is priced somewhat richly along with NVIDIA and AMD. You can find lower earnings multiples with some legacy tech names, but it’s hard to argue with the strength in AVGO’s profitability and free cash flow trends. Additionally, from a technical point of view, a recent breakout and longer-term upside momentum are positive factors I weigh considerably. Analysts, however, have turned a bit less sanguine on the firm based on fewer analyst EPS upgrades.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Thursday, December 7 after the close. The current buyback plan is set to end this year, so be on the lookout for a new repurchase program in the final earnings release of 2023.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

It doesn’t take a CMT to spot the breakout that took place earlier this month in the chart of AVGO. Notice in the graph below that the bulls busted the stock through the key $920 to $926 area. With support near $800, that makes for a bullish upside measured move price objective to near $1050 – not far from where I see the current fair value on a fundamental basis. The polarity principle of technical analysis asserts that former resistance becomes new support following a breakout, so being long here with a stop under $920 is prudent. Giving some cushion to that downside is probably wise, so owning the stock above $900 could work.

With a rising 200-day moving average, the bulls are clearly in control of the trend. Another technical factor to consider is that portfolio managers may buy AVGO and other YTD winners in a chase for performance into the end of the year. I have written about this in previous articles regarding the tech space and the broader Nasdaq 100. What’s encouraging, too, is that the recent price jump comes along with a fresh multi-month high in the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the chart – that's solid confirmation. I would like to see volume come into the stock as I see fewer shares traded since the big upward thrust in late May and early June.

Overall, a continued long play while minding the price levels mentioned above looks solid.

AVGO: Bullish Upside Breakout Targets $1050

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on Broadcom. Earnings growth and a reasonable valuation are compelling characteristics while the technical trend remains positive.