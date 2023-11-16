Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 2:38 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Tapia - Director of Investor Relations

Pedro Heilbron - Chief Executive Officer

Jose Montero - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Guilherme Mendes - JPMorgan

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Rogerio Araujo - Bank of America

Stephen Trent - Citi

Daniel McKenzie - Seaport Global

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Copa Holdings Third Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call -- this webcast is being recorded on November 16, 2023.

Now, I will turn the conference call over to Daniel Tapia, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Daniel Tapia

Thank you, Avy [ph] and welcome, everyone, to our third quarter earnings call. Joining us today are Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Holdings; and Jose Montero, our CFO. First, Pedro will start by going over our third quarter highlights, followed by Jose, who will discuss our financial results. Immediately after, we will open the call for questions from analysts. Copa Holdings financial reports have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

In today's call, we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS to IFRS financial measures can be found in our earnings release which has been posted on the company's website, copaair.com. Our discussion today will also contain forward-looking statements, not limited to historical facts that reflect the company's current beliefs, expectations and/or intentions regarding future events and results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are based on assumptions subject to change. Many of these are discussed in our annual report filed with the SEC.

Now, I'd like

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CPA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.