Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 3:01 PM ETPure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Harding - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

John Rosenberg - Loughlin Water Partners

Greg Malachowski - Benchmark

Elliot Knight - Knight Advisors

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Pure Cycle Corporation's Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle. Mark, over to you.

Mark Harding

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, and welcome. As we mentioned, this will be our fiscal year-end 2023 call. Excited to be able to highlight some of our activities, the financial results for the last fiscal year and really kind of give you guys an idea of how the company is doing with each of its business segments.

For logistics, there is a slide deck for this presentation. If you go over to our website at purecyclewater.com, there'll be a tab on the landing page that says join the live presentation. You can click on that, and you'll see the slides for that. I've been asked to note for those that are going to be listening to this after the call or listening to the rebroadcast, we'll have the audio presentation put up on the website, so you can click on the audio, and then you'll have the slide deck as well, so you can click through the slides and kind of match the audio to the slides as well if you're listening on a rebroadcast of it. So with that, I'm going to start.

And the first thing we've got

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PCYO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCYO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.