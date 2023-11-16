Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Is Done

Nov. 16, 2023
Summary

  • Stocks surged this week, but not for the reasons you think. Well-connected journalists broke the news this week that the Fed is highly unlikely to raise rates further.
  • The information leaking out of the Fed is what fueled the massive rally in risk assets early this week, not the mixed October CPI report.
  • However, history shows that the rally will likely be reversed as the business cycle is turning.
  • The move mechanically made sense in the short run, but in the long run, the S&P 500 and tech darlings are not priced at levels that will make investors any money.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

Stocks skyrocketed on Tuesday, and financial news outlets were quick to attribute the report to the morning's CPI report. The S&P 500 (SPY) is now up approximately 10% in about two weeks– a typical year's worth of gains. But if you go

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Comments (6)

H
Happy Jack
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (833)
It's all about the PCE which will released Nov. 30th. Consumers need to stop spending their asses off for me (and Powell) to agree it's time to pause.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (12.68K)
@Happy Jack JPow is not done. Barn door remains open. He should have normalized the yield curve 8 months ago. Low interest rate was not the primary cause of last year's inflation spike.
J
Joseph.misch
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (188)
Not sure, within two minutes past 830 EST after CPI report the SPY surged more than 1% and kept lifting even higher so that within two hours after 0830 the SPY was up 2%. If Jay wanted to have someone msg his intent tacitly why not march out his fed governs, fed vice, etc instead of relying on Nick T, who is at fed pressers and asking soft ball questions? Even today, another opportunity for Cleveland fed govern to carry Jay’s water and instead she said they want more evidence that inflation is under control. Do I think they are done? Yes. Do I think Nick Y is the fed-whisper, not hardly.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 4:43 PM
Comments (3.18K)
@Joseph.misch the odds of another hike went from like 40% to 0.1% after the WSJ article. Crazy powerful reaction.
J
Joseph.misch
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (188)
@Logan Kane but shouldn’t the SPY then have surged 2% when the Nick T post was made on X (vs immediately after the CPI report?)
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 4:56 PM
Comments (3.18K)
@Joseph.misch the S&P was up about 1% after CPI. What tends to happen after stuff like that is the market will pop, and then it will reverse towards close after all the options get closed out. Here it just kept soaring.
