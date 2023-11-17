Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Double Digit Growth Can't Save Matterport - And Why The Headlines Aren't All They Seem

Nov. 17, 2023 8:00 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)1 Comment
EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
722 Followers

Summary

  • We project Matterport to experience significant cash losses despite our estimates of strong revenue growth.
  • We expect the company to see a 58% increase in revenue by 2025, but also face substantial operating losses.
  • The National Association of Realtors predicts the real estate market to decline in listing volumes in the coming years, potentially impacting Matterport's growth.
  • We scrutinize MTTR's market announcements about key partnerships and find several lack substance.
  • One market announcement appears dubious, potentially misrepresenting facts about the product's impact on business.

Businessman Consulting a Glowing Financial Crystal Ball

VallarieE

According to our own forecasts of the next 24 months for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), we expect the firm will continue hemorrhaging cash, despite our own expectations of double-digit revenue growth and the National Association of Realtors' (the NAR) expectations a rebounding property

This article was written by

EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
722 Followers
Australian business analyst with previous studies in finance & economics, currently studying accounting. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning and price firms based on fundamentals / peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" My publications should be considered general in nature and do not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KeHar
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (13)
Let me save you reading the whole article.

We've shorted this stock, please don't buy it.

There you go, saved you 20 minutes.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MTTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.