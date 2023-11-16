Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Goldman Sachs Metals & Mining Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 3:24 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Goldman Sachs Metals & Mining Conference Call November 16, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

William Oplinger - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs Group

Karl Blunden

Okay. Fantastic. Thanks for joining us at the afternoon's panels here for Goldman Sachs Metals and Mining Conference. I'm Karl Blunden. I look at the sector from the fixed income side. And a pleasure to have with us here, Alcoa Corp and Bill Oplinger, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

We have a couple of different topics to cover today. We'll look at strategic priorities, the earnings outlook, specific operating initiatives and also capital structure and returns. But before we jump into specific questions, I'll turn it over to Bill for an overview and an update.

William Oplinger

Thank you very much, and thanks for having us here at the conference. We were just reminiscing that this was the first conference we did after separation and now the first conference that I'm doing as a new CEO. So thanks for having us.

Hopefully, you're familiar with Alcoa, 135-year-old aluminum company. We're a vertically integrated primary aluminum company. We have assets globally. So we have assets in Australia and Europe and Brazil and North America, so widely geographically diverse. As far as our portfolio goes, in bauxite mining, we're in first quartile cost position; alumina refining, first quartile position also and aluminum smelting, second quartile. So globally diverse and very strong cost position for the company.

Since we -- over the last few years, since we separated from Alcoa Inc., I've had priorities of significantly strengthening the balance sheet. We've done a good deal of that over the last few years and made the portfolio stronger and leaner. So a lot of progress over the years.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.