British American Tobacco: 9% Yield For Income Investors

Stock Info
Summary

  • British American Tobacco has experienced a significant decline, raising concerns about whether it is a value trap.
  • BTI's financials show a strong balance sheet and impressive margins, indicating a solid company.
  • The company's success in the New Categories segment and its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics make it a promising investment option.
  • We added an additional strategy to increase your yield above 25% potentially.
  • As such, we currently rate BTI as a buy.

Woman Holding Vape And Tobacco Cigarettes

AndreyPopov

Introduction

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) takes pride in its impressive collection of cigarette brands that even non-smokers often recognize, including iconic names like Camel, Newport, and Lucky Strike. These brands have left an indelible mark on the cigarette market, making them more than

Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

