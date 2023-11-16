Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Glenn Schulman - SVP of IR

Pablo Legorreta - Chairman of Board

Dr. Tim Bertram - Co-Founder and Member of Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Bruce Culleton - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Justin Zelin - BTIG

Jonathan Miller - Evercore

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ProKidney Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dr. Glenn Schulman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Dr. Glenn Schulman

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ProKidney's corporate update conference call. Yesterday evening, after the market closed, we issued a press release that provided several corporate updates, and then this morning released our third quarter 2023 financial results, press release and 10-Q filings. Please note a replay of today's call will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately one after -- one hour after its completion.

Joining us on the call this morning are ProKidney's Chairman of the Board, Pablo Legorreta; ProKidney's Co-Founder and member of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Tim Bertram; and ProKidney's new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bruce Culleton. Following some introductory comments by Pablo and Dr. Bertram, prepared remarks by Dr. Culleton on REACT-002, interim results and the clinical development program, we will open up the call for your questions.

Also joining us today on the call is our Chief Financial Officer, James Coulston; and our Chief Regulatory Officer, Dr. Darin Weber. Before we begin, I'd

