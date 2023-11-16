Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 16, 2023 5:26 PM ETAfrica Oil Corp. (AOIFF), AOI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shahin Amini - IR and Commercial Manager

Roger Tucker - President and CEO

Pascal Nicodeme - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello everyone. My name is Sandra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Africa Oil Third Quarter 2023 Results Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. The recording will be available for playback on the company's website.

I will now like to pass the meeting to Mr. Shahin Amini, Africa Oil Investor Relations and Commercial Manager. Please go ahead, Mr. Amini.

Shahin Amini

Thank you, Sandra. On behalf of management, I thank you for joining us today for third quarter 2023 results call. We are grateful for your interest and support. On the call today we have President and CEO, Dr. Roger Tucker, and our CFO, Mr. Pascal Nicodeme. Roger will kick start with a brief introduction before we present the quarter's highlights, and Roger will then cover Africa Oil's investment case and outlook before we go into a Q&A session.

But first I would like to remind everyone that remarks made during this session are subjects to forward-looking statements, which involve significant risk factors and assumptions and have been fully described in the company's continuous disclosure reports. The information discussed is made as of today's date and time. And Africa Oil assumes no obligation to update these unless as required by law. The company's complete financial statements and related MD&A are available on the company's website and on SEDAR.

On that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AOIFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOIFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.