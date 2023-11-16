The Gap Is Back From The Brink
Summary
- The Gap, Inc. stock is close to reaching its 52-week high following its impressive earnings report.
- Despite a decrease in sales and comparable sales, the company's margins were outstanding.
- Gap's free cash flow has significantly improved, leading to a bullish outlook for the company's future.
Well, it looks like the The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is back from the brink. In fact it looks to flirt with its 52-week high following its just-reported Q3 earnings. This is a stock we have traded both long and short at our investing group, though we have not had a position since closing out a short at $8 back in May of this year. At the time, it became a wait and see as to whether GPS shares would be able to come back from the brink. Some fellow traders of our group took selective longs for trades, but the follow-through in shares has been impressive, nearly doubling off the lows of this year should this after-hours action continue.
The question now is whether you can ride this momentum a bit more for added gains. We think you can, for a few more percentage points. The new 52-week high list is a great place to shop for momentum, and we believe that the Gap has demonstrated it has come back from the brink. The holiday quarter outlook looks solid even considering the macroeconomic weakness and challenges the consumer is facing. We think there is a bit more upside, though you should be prepared to snag some on a reversal. Let us discuss the just-reported Q3 earnings, which we think lend evidence to the turnaround.
Let us dive right in. The number one thing to watch is comparable sales. They are so key. Net sales were $3.8 billion, down 7% compared to last year, though keep in mind this includes 2 percentage points of negative impact from the sale of Gap China. Although sales a year ago were feeling the pinch, the reaction of the stock may surprise you since comps were actually down. Normally this is a red flag, but it was better than expected. Comparable sales were down 2% overall, while it was online sales that were down 8%.
So, why has the stock continued to be bid up? Well the answer was not comps, though they are key and were better than expected, with sales crushing expectations by $190 million. But it was margins. The margins were outstanding. This is not a term we use lightly.
Just how good. Gross margin was 41.3% and increased 390 basis points versus last year's and also increased 260 basis points versus last year's adjusted gross margin. Merchandise margin soared 460 basis points versus last year, and on an adjusted basis merchandise margin increased 340 basis. That came on the back of improving supply chains, better input commodity costs, and more efficient promotional activity in the quarter.
Now, make no mistake, it is not "all clear," but the company is back from the proverbial brink. We did still see Old Navy perform the best, with sales down 1% overall, but Gap stores, Banana Republic, and Athletic saw sales down 15%, 8%, and 18% overall. The latter two segments are redefining themselves and shifting to attract certain clientele. Time will tell if this pays off.
So on the one hand, comps are down, segment sales are down, and revenue is still down. On the other, margins crushed it, and sales were better than expected. Where we were most impressed was free cash flow generation. It was very strong. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion, and now has free cash flow of $544 million this year. Folks, despite the sales figures and comps, that is up from free cash burn of $689 million. This is over a $1 billion swing in free cash flow. That is incredibly bullish.
As we look ahead, The Gap, Inc. continues to pay a solid dividend here. The earnings outperformance means the annual guide is going higher, and analysts will need to up their estimates now. This is incredibly bullish. We believe you will see upgrades tomorrow following this news. While the easy money has been made, it is hard to find a retailer turning around margins and cash flow like this. We believe there is momentum here. We rate The Gap, Inc. shares a modest buy.
