Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Hold Onto This For The Long Term

Nov. 16, 2023 6:42 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
343 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is a dominant force in various sectors including e-commerce, cloud computing, subscription services, supermarkets, and advertising.
  • The company's most profitable segment is AWS, which generates over $40 billion in revenue with operating margins of over 30%.
  • Amazon's long-term strategy, focus on customer satisfaction, and ability to see opportunities in failures have contributed to its success.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon is one of those companies that is always under the scrutiny of investors. Generally misunderstood, it has received criticism from a large portion of professional investors. Many of them have gone so far

This article was written by

M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
343 Followers
Passionate investor and avid market observer with a deep enthusiasm for discovering opportunities in publicly traded companies. Specially focused on companies with growing competitive advantages obsessed with long term value generation and survival through all economic cycles. Total returns2021: 14.9%2022: -16.7%2023 (YTD): 22.3%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My average mean price on Amazon is around $100, way below the current price of the company. Even though the current price is not extremely high, investors should be cautious when determining the rate of return they demand to investments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Yesterday, 7:07 PM
Comments (39.03K)
"Amazon: Hold Onto This For The Long Term"

How about 23 years and counting?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.