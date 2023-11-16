Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BDCs Vs. MREITs: High-Yield Rumble

Nov. 16, 2023 6:45 PM ETACRE, AGNC, BXMT, CIM, DX, EARN, FSK, GAIN, GPMT, MFA, NLY, NYMT, PMT, RC, RITM, TPVG, TSLX, TWO5 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best.
  • Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes.
  • Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.
  • There are still plenty of opportunities in mortgage REITs. Unusually wide spreads for the mortgage REITs are helping to make them more attractive.

MMA cage night. Fighting Championship. Fight night. View of the arena by spotlights. Full tribune. 3D rendering

Non-Exclusive

I want to briefly cover the change in book value across mortgage REITs and BDCs in Q3 2023. You’ll notice:

  1. Some did much better than others.
  2. In general, agency mortgage REITs had the worst time.
  3. BDCs had the

It's time to try our service.

Don't make me write longer advertisements. I hate advertising. Read the reviews. See the happy customers. The customers who improved their investing. That's all the advertising any analyst should need.

Join before the end of November to have your rate locked in.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
60.27K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares.

He leads the investing group: The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, MFA-C, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, CIM-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM, SLRC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks. If you see this article anywhere other than Seeking Alpha or Thereitforum.com, please alert me.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

s
shortbuyers
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (108)
Great image. Lol.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Yesterday, 6:52 PM
Comments (11.44K)
Htgc & Fdus has outperformed most Bdcs 3, 5 10 years and not mentioned at all.. also Bxsl is a top teir pick also no where to be found
Strange
Bill Whalen profile picture
Bill Whalen
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (190)
@Income4ever I alway enjoy reading your well written comments
d
dean3084
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (1.22K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Provided the chart is correct that I just pulled up HTGC was priced on 15 November 2013 at $16.85. I can only surmise that you are taking dividend harvesting into account which is fine with me. Also, since August 7 when it was $18.02 it's down 13.5%. I sold on August in the $17+ and lately bought in the low to mid $15. Long term I'm with you and find it very appealing even with a high NAV of 45% premium. As usual always find your comments to be very useful. Thanks
N
NextGenInvest
Yesterday, 7:25 PM
Comments (1.18K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Are HTGC and FDUS buyable now? Or, do you have a price in mind?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACRE--
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
BXMT--
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
CIM--
Chimera Investment Corporation
DX--
Dynex Capital, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.