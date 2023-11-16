Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Dark Cloud Is Looming Over Markets

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • As banks increasingly tighten lending standards, credit conditions among households and corporations are slowly deteriorating as the credit cycle downturn progresses.
  • While households are on solid footing from a structural perspective, their increasing reliance on consumer and credit card debt in recent years should ultimately see a standard credit cycle downturn play out, though this is unlikely to be a full-blown credit crunch.
  • As corporations refinance their low-interest rate loans into higher yielding debt through 2024 and 2025, the higher interest rate environment and deteriorating credit environment will begin to be felt by corporations to a far greater extent than we have seen thus far.
  • Thus, as the credit cycle plays out, we should see credit spreads rise at some point, which will have negative implications for equities, volatility, employment and corporate earnings.

Threatening dark clouds covering the sky

FG Trade

A storm is brewing

The slow, but steady deterioration of the credit cycle remains one of the largest headwinds both investors and the economy face over the next 12 to 18 months. To be sure, as a result of a

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.57K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAA--
AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF
BKLN--
Invesco Senior Loan ETF
SRLN--
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
FTSL--
First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF
FLRT--
Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.