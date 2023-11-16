Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Battalion Oil Continues To Add Preferred Equity

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Battalion Oil secured commitments for another $55 million in preferred equity.
  • This is expected to help fund additional development, while allowing Battalion to make its scheduled term loan repayments.
  • Preferred equity could total $166 million by its November 2025 term loan maturity.
  • This could be converted into around 21 million shares then.
  • With an average conversion price expected to be under $8, Battalion's upside beyond $8 is significantly reduced.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Distressed Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) secured another $55 million in preferred equity commitments, allowing it to resume development activities. It has started drilling two Monument Draw wells, which are expected to come online in early 2024 and is also looking at

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.8K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rv3lynn
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
Comments (890)
Toast.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BATL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BATL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BATL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.