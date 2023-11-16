ChargePoint Holdings: Disastrous Q3 Performance Puts Viability At Risk - Sell
Summary
- Electric vehicle charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. warned investors of much weaker-than-expected Q3/FY2024 results with revenues projected to miss consensus expectations by approximatly 30%.
- The company blamed the underperformance on challenging macroeconomic conditions and vehicle delivery delays impacting anticipated deployments with customers.
- The Board of Directors decided to appoint new leadership, with COO Rick Wilmer taking over from long-standing CEO Pasquale Romano.
- With elevated cash burn likely to persist for the time being, the company's upcoming annual report on form 10-K is likely to contain a going concern warning.
- Given the magnitude of the miss and the company's mounting challenges, I would advise investors to consider selling existing positions and moving on.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
After the close of Thursday's session, electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) or "ChargePoint" warned investors of much weaker-than-expected Q3/FY2024 results with revenues now projected to miss consensus expectations by approximately 30%.
Our core markets of North America and Europe both came under pressure late in the third quarter, with revenue falling far short of expectations. Overall macroeconomic conditions, along with fleet and commercial vehicle delivery delays impacted anticipated deployments with government, auto dealership and workplace customers.
In addition, the company expects to take a $42 million non-cash impairment charge "related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand". Please note that the company already recorded a $28 million inventory impairment charge in the previous quarter.
Moreover, even when adjusted for the impairment charge, non-GAAP gross margin is now expected to fall short of already muted expectations.
However, non-GAAP operating expenses are going to come in slightly lower than forecasted.
Considering the magnitude of the shortfall, I wasn't exactly surprised by the Board of Directors' decision to appoint new leadership:
On November 16, 2023, ChargePoint issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Rick Wilmer to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Mansi Khetani to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer, Pasquale Romano, resigned from the Company and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) at the request of the Board and the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer, Rex S. Jackson, separated from the Company, respectively, effective November 16, 2023.
ChargePoint finished the quarter with approximately $397 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash which includes $232 million in gross proceeds from share sales pursuant to the company's $300 million at-the-market share offering ("the ATM-Offering") during the quarter.
The majority of the new capital ($175 million) was provided by Antara Capital, a hedge fund focused on "event-driven opportunities across the capital structure" in exchange for doubling the coupon and halving the conversion price of the company's 2027 $300 million convertible notes.
In addition, the company continues to have access to its currently undrawn $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
However, with a minimum liquidity covenant effectively requiring the company to back up the entirely facility in cash, access could become restricted over time.
In addition, the Credit Agreement requires the Borrower to comply with a minimum total liquidity covenant (“Total Liquidity”) which requires the Borrower to maintain, at all times, Total Liquidity equal to the sum of cash and cash equivalents held by the Borrower and the other loan parties at controlled accounts with the initial lenders under the Credit Agreement plus the aggregate unused amount of the commitments then available to be drawn under the 2027 Revolving Credit Facility.
While ChargePoint's quarter-end cash position represents a $133 million sequential increase, the company apparently burned close to $100 million again in Q3:
Given the large drop in revenues which is unlikely to be reversed in the near term and associated margin pressure, I would expect cash burn to remain elevated for the time being.
To be perfectly honest, I have no idea how new management will achieve the company's stated goal of generating positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.
As a reminder: ChargePoint's Q2/FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA was negative $53.2 million even after backing out the above-discussed $28.0 million impairment charge.
Considering the challenging macroeconomic environment in combination with the slower-than-anticipated adoption of EVs, it's difficult to envision a near-term turnaround for the ailing company.
Consequently, I do not anticipate ChargePoint's remaining liquidity being sufficient to avoid going concern language in the company's next annual report on form 10-K.
Lastly, I would expect new management reducing full-year FY2024 expectations quite meaningfully and provide a cautious early outlook on FY2025 on the company's upcoming Q3 conference call in early December.
Bottom Line
Challenging macroeconomic conditions in combination with fleet and commercial vehicle delivery delays resulted in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.'s Q3/FY2024 results falling well short of expectations.
In fact, the company's underperformance was so bad that the Board of Directors decided to establish new leadership.
However, there's unlikely to be an easy cure for the company's issues. As a result, I would expect cash usage to remain elevated over the next few quarters thus likely resulting in a going concern warning in the company's upcoming annual report on form 10-K.
In addition, I wouldn't be surprised to see a large number of analysts throwing in the towel on the stock over the next couple of sessions.
Given the magnitude of the miss and the company's mounting challenges, I would advise investors to consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Massively Outperform in Any Market
Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.
We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.
This article was written by
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.
Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)