ChargePoint Holdings: Disastrous Q3 Performance Puts Viability At Risk - Sell

Nov. 16, 2023 8:52 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)2 Comments
Henrik Alex
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Electric vehicle charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. warned investors of much weaker-than-expected Q3/FY2024 results with revenues projected to miss consensus expectations by approximatly 30%.
  • The company blamed the underperformance on challenging macroeconomic conditions and vehicle delivery delays impacting anticipated deployments with customers.
  • The Board of Directors decided to appoint new leadership, with COO Rick Wilmer taking over from long-standing CEO Pasquale Romano.
  • With elevated cash burn likely to persist for the time being, the company's upcoming annual report on form 10-K is likely to contain a going concern warning.
  • Given the magnitude of the miss and the company's mounting challenges, I would advise investors to consider selling existing positions and moving on.
ChargePoint EV Ladestation. ChargePoint Plug-in-Fahrzeugstationen befinden sich auf Geschäftsparkplätzen oder zu Hause.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After the close of Thursday's session, electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) or "ChargePoint" warned investors of much weaker-than-expected Q3/FY2024 results with revenues now projected to miss consensus expectations by approximately 30%.

Our core markets of

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
Henrik Alex
16.75K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dinesh S
Yesterday, 9:41 PM
Comments (4.43K)
Another great article from author
SkylineView profile picture
SkylineView
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Comments (956)
“To be perfectly honest, I have no idea how new management will achieve the company's stated goal of generating positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.”

…very true, that the author doesn’t have any idea. But it’s not just the company’s stated goal, but new CEO’s stated goal as well. Why go out on a limb and risk his career if new CEO doesn’t believe so?

s22.q4cdn.com/...

At this point, we know very little, including whether “the company's underperformance was so bad that the Board of Directors decided to establish new leadership.” For all we know, Romano may have decided to step aside for other reasons, or this may have been planned since Wilmer joined the firm last year.

(I also don’t have any knowledge of what’s going on behind the scenes, but welcome any links.)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

