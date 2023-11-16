Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hormel Foods: Quietly Attractive Brand Portfolio

Nov. 16, 2023 9:55 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Hormel Foods is a leading American food company with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands and a focus on innovation and new product development.
  • Hormel's business model is highly attractive, owing to its diversified product offering and distribution channels.
  • The company has used M&A to supplement growth, as well as to improve its exposure to industry trends.
  • Macro conditions are contributing to near-term weakness, with the expectation for this to continue. Broadly, the business is positioned to growth well and generate margin improvement following this.
  • The business performs modestly relative to peers, but looks to be trading at its fair value.

Juanmonino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Hormel owns a wide variety of food brands, providing a broad range of services and benefiting from a vertically integrated business model. This gives the company a highly diversified