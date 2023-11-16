9 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Lemon_tm

I love dividend-growing companies. More money pours into my coffers year-round by holding quality businesses that reward shareholders. Not only that, but companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. As someone who closely monitors these companies, I'm happy to share valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With these lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week. I use this analysis for my portfolio construction and actionable items as they come up.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process involves combining data on companies that have a consistent history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total dividends paid out each year. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the date by which you must have purchased shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 7 Challenger 1 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 14 2.71 20-Nov-23 14.81% Contender D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 10 0.94 20-Nov-23 20.00% Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 20 2.13 21-Nov-23 7.07% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 11 5.74 22-Nov-23 1.06% Contender Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 11 2.21 22-Nov-23 4.84% Contender CDW Corporation (CDW) 10 1.13 22-Nov-23 5.08% Contender National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 8 3.18 22-Nov-23 3.85% Challenger Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 39 2.84 24-Nov-23 8.78% Champion Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 19 1.8 24-Nov-23 2.86% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SNA 1.62 1.86 14.81% DHI 0.25 0.3 20.00% MCHP 0.41 0.439 7.07% HII 1.24 1.3 4.84% CCOI 0.945 0.955 1.06% CDW 0.59 0.62 5.08% NBHC 0.26 0.27 3.85% ATO 0.74 0.805 8.78% AIZ 0.7 0.72 2.86% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Unfortunately, at this time, most companies are near their yearly highs with the recent market resurgence.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SNA 274.97 216.07 295.46 16.81 27% Off Low 7% Off High DHI 127.88 78.96 132.03 11.51 62% Off Low 3% Off High MCHP 82.52 66.06 93.33 61.78 25% Off Low 12% Off High HII 234.92 186.3 237.54 11.65 26% Off Low 1% Off High CCOI 66.54 51.52 71.87 131.97 29% Off Low 7% Off High CDW 218.96 158.63 219.91 26.21 38% Off Low 0% Off High NBHC 33.96 26.04 47.84 13.17 30% Off Low 29% Off High ATO 113.55 101 124.49 19.88 12% Off Low 9% Off High AIZ 159.8 103.39 167.81 21.08 55% Off Low 5% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 5.74 7.2 11.5 12.8 22.2 18.5 NBHC 3.18 12.1 8.4 17.3 17.7 20.5 ATO 2.84 8.8 8.8 8.8 7.8 11.6 SNA 2.71 14.1 14.5 14.6 15.6 17.3 HII 2.21 5.1 6.4 11.5 28.6 13.7 MCHP 2.13 39.3 26.3 15.3 7.7 17.5 AIZ 1.8 3 3.6 4.6 11.8 6.4 CDW 1.13 18 15.8 23 24.1 DHI 0.94 11.1 12.6 14.9 38.9 15.8 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks combining increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. Investing in the ETF is better if a stock cannot beat the benchmark. Based on this analysis, I have added companies to my personal investment portfolio (CDW is an example from this week).

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus everyone on the list. For reference, SCHD has returned about 169% over the decade. CDW knocked the cover off the ball with over 1000% return in the past decade. Unfortunately, I haven't owned it that long, but it has been a strong performer in my portfolio.

Housing maker DHI has been a stellar performer after the Great Recession, with a total return of about 627%. Only NBHC underperformed SCHD; everyone else has bested it on this list, a rare feat for sure!

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.