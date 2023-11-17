RonFullHD

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America and is making rapid progress in reducing its leverage ratio. Kinder Morgan also generates very solid DCF coverage from its energy business and is a long-term bet on the growing energy industry in the U.S. Kinder Morgan, at the beginning of the month, announced the acquisition of NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) STX Midstream for $1.8B which enhances the firm's energy infrastructure footprint in Texas. Shares of the energy firm are trading at an attractive valuation multiplier and the dividend is well-supported by cash flow. The reliance on fee-based contracts is an asset for the company which reduces market price risk and results in a low-risk 6.7% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated Kinder Morgan a strong buy in May and named 3 reasons why investors should buy KMI as a dividend investment. One reason was that I was overweighting midstream companies over energy producers. DCF growth potential related to the STX Midstream acquisition is one more reason to consider KMI.

Kinder Morgan has acquisition potential

Kinder Morgan is a leading midstream energy company in the U.S. with a market cap of $38B. Kinder Morgan's asset base encompasses a large natural gas transmission network, which includes approximately 70k miles of natural gas pipelines, and other transportation, terminal and storage assets which are distributed across the country.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan has a unique opportunity to leverage its strength as a leading energy company to acquire new energy assets such as pipeline networks as well as storage and processing capacity. Acquisitions are one crucial way in which Kinder Morgan can drive its distributable cash flow growth.

At the beginning of the month, Kinder Morgan announced such an acquisition which includes natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. The energy firm is acquiring "462 miles of pipeline with 4.9 billion cubic feet per day of transport capacity" for $1.82B from NextEra Energy Partner's STX Midstream. NextEra Energy Partners itself is restructuring and selling assets, and recently reduced its distribution outlook. My opinion on NEP is favorable as the units yield more than 14%... and readers can read more about this here.

Kinder Morgan pays a reasonable 8.6X FY 2024 EBITDA for the acquisition and it is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per-share. Strategically, the acquisition is meant to increase the density of Kinder Morgan's pipeline network, especially in South Texas.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan offers a well-covered dividend

In Q3'23, Kinder Morgan generated distributable cash flow of $0.49 per-share which calculates to a payout ratio of 57.7%, showing a 1.1 PP decline compared to the payout ratio in the year-earlier period. The energy company did not see any DCF growth in the last year, based on share level, but acquisitions like the one announced above are catalysts for distributable cash flow growth.

KMI Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Y/Y Growth Distributable Cash Flow $0.49 $0.54 $0.61 $0.48 $0.49 0.0% Declared Dividends $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 0.0% DCF Payout 56.6% 51.4% 46.3% 58.9% 57.7% 1.1 PP Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Kinder Morgan is making massive progress in reducing its debt

Kinder Morgan ran into trouble after acquiring a lot of companies on a debt-fueled binge before the pandemic, resulting in an overburdened balance sheet and a cut to the dividend. However, the company has moderated its desire for debt-fueled acquisitions in recent years and has become more selective. Kinder Morgan has instead used some of its excess cash flow to repay debt.

This debt repayment has lowered Kinder Morgan's risks and, in turn, also made the dividend at its current level much more sustainable. Kinder Morgan is planning on bringing the net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio down to 4.0X by the end of the year which would reflect a 23% decline in the leverage ratio compared to the height of Kinder Morgan's acquisition spree.

I am in favor of Kinder Morgan doing acquisitions as long as they are DCF accretive and as long as they do not result in a significant increase in the company's leverage ratio. I would consider a return to 2016-2017 leverage levels above ~5.0X net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA as imprudent.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan's valuation

Kinder Morgan is a large energy company that generates a ton of EBITDA and distributable cash flow. Therefore, I am valuing Kinder Morgan based on enterprise-value-to-EBITDA since this valuation metric takes into consideration an energy company's large capital investments and non-cash depreciation expenses.

Kinder Morgan is expected to generate EBITDA of $7.9B in FY 2024 which implies a 4% year-over-year growth rate. The energy firm is therefore valued at an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 9.1X which is about on the same level as Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) valuation ratio. I also rated EPD a strong buy recently and explained why I bought units of EPD hand over fist.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is a fossil fuel-focused energy infrastructure company and therefore its growth can be stifled by U.S. government agencies that want to prioritize investments in green energy sources. Kinder Morgan may therefore see weaker adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth in the years ahead. What would change my mind about the pipeline company is if it saw a decline in DCF-based coverage metrics or if Kinder Morgan decided again to ramp up its leverage ratio to do acquisitions.

Final thoughts

Kinder Morgan appears to have learned from the mistakes of the past and is making solid progress in reducing its leverage ratio which by the end of the year is expected to drop to just 4.0X adjusted EBITDA. Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flow coverage also remained solid in the last quarter as the pipeline company paid out only a bit more than half of its total quarterly DCF. Given that Kinder Morgan is essentially a large bet on American energy infrastructure and the company is doing acquisitions to grow distributable cash flow, like the one announced early this month, I believe the firm's shares are a solid buy for dividend investors!