Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQ: 3 Reasons To Sell The Rate Cut Euphoria

Nov. 17, 2023 12:20 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.74K Followers

Summary

  • The QQQ has ripped higher amid renewed expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024, but history shows that rate cuts tend to only occur after market declines.
  • Even if the Fed eases aggressively as expected, expensive valuations, slowing growth, and widespread bullishness will act as headwinds to gains.
  • The main risk comes from a Goldilocks macro scenario where inflation falls and growth recovers, but leading indicators suggest this is unlikely.

hand hole needle with stock chart in bubble

anankkml

A lot has changed since my last update on the benchmark Nasdaq 100 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in early September. The ETF, which is the largest and most liquid ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, dropped 10% to its October lows

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.74K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (298)
Big money on the sidelines waiting to see if a spot Bitcoin ETF will get the green light.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (3.45K)
Since the time you say to sell QQQ, it's at 386 $
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QQQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.