Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reviewing My Fixed Income Assets And Strategies

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article discusses our fixed income holdings and strategies across various accounts, including taxable accounts, IRAs, and a 401k.
  • The strategies include holding cash for emergency funds, managing interest-rate risk through laddered term preferreds and baby bonds, and taking on higher-risk assets for increased income.
  • Here I provide a detailed list of the fixed income assets held and the strategies they align with.
  • One positive in writing this article was it forced me to review my entire portfolio, resulting in selling off a position and starting a deep review of another.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I decided to take a break from reviewing funds and preferred stocks and do a set of articles that review first my fixed income strategies and then my equity strategies, maybe alternative assets then. My desire

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.35K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long every ticker mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (952)
Thanks for the article. I see that I hold a lot of the same securities---FTAIN being a favorite. I have no interest in 'laddering.' I think we are at a unique place, where good preferreds and bonds are highly discounted, making it likely that they will not be called---locking in yield right now is my goal. This also helps in another of my goals---to have a portfolio that will still work (income generation) if I am incapacitated or dead. Best regards. Also, kudos for the QCDs---generosity is the best use for wealth.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHYG--
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
NXP--
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
HYD--
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
ANGL--
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
AFT--
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.