Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023 12:14 AM ETQifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.25K Followers

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Wu Haisheng - CEO & Director

Alex Xu - CFO & Director

Yan Zheng - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Xu - Morgan Stanley

Alex Ye - UBS

Emma Xu - Bank of America Securities

Cindy Wang - China Renaissance

Yada Li - CICC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Chi [ph], Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Desmond. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CIO.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB term. Before we start, please also note that today's prepared remarks from our CEO will be delivered in English using an AI-generated voice.

Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Wu Haisheng. Please go ahead.

Wu Haisheng

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter earnings conference call. Since the start of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About QFIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QFIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.