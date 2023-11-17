Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Vs. Sony: Who Will Build The Netflix Of Gaming?

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft's acquisition of Activision for $68.7 billion marks a transformative shift in its gaming strategy.
  • Microsoft aims to create a gaming equivalent of Netflix through bold acquisitions and its Xbox Gamepass offering.
  • Sony's strategy focuses on high-quality exclusives and maintaining market dominance, but faces challenges from Microsoft's aggressive pricing and acquisitions.

Green-blue smoke in neon light on black background.

inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

Note to the Reader

This is my third article covering Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) continued push into gaming and the build-out of its Game Pass service. In previous articles, I've noted how the business model of game

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.42K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 2:57 AM
Comments (3.06K)
Nice article, even though I am not sure comparing margins and other financial metrics is very useful, given that Microsoft and Sony do many other things apart from video games.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
SONY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.