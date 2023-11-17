Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

E-Commerce Counting On Discounts For Remainder Of 2023

Nov. 17, 2023 8:00 AM ETAMZN, BABA, WMT, FDX, UPS, IBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, BUYZ, ISHP, XLY
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • 3Q23 quarterly retail e-commerce report will be released on November 17, but signs point to growth.
  • The greatest beneficiaries of the e-commerce trends are e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba.
  • During retail earnings season (particularly this week), I expect 4Q commentary on weaker consumer demand and potentially lower holiday spending as consumers look to save money.

Online shopping modern background. Glowing shopping cart icon WEB3 colours. CGI 3D render

da-kuk

As we approach the final months of 2023, consumer strength has been somewhat mixed, but has overall been running out of steam due to stubbornly high grocery prices and higher housing costs. Interestingly, consumers continue to spend on experiences like concerts, movies, and restaurants. But

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.82K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
FDX--
FedEx Corporation
UPS--
United Parcel Service, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.