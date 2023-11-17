marrio31

Investors have seemingly accepted the narrative of a soft landing with a face-ripping rally in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past couple of weeks. As the following chart highlights, SPY has enjoyed a euphoric rise of nearly 10% since October 27th.

This has pushed the year-to-date gains back up to nearly 19%, growing ever so close to highs reached earlier in the year.

This article introduces some historical perspectives on prior rate cycles and market sentiment prior to rate cuts, how the yield curve has predicted recessions, current valuation, and why it's prudent to use short-term strength in SPY to raise some cash.

New Landing, Same Story

The narrative that the Fed is done raising rates is finished now and sentiment has moved on to a soft landing is highlighted in the following headlines.

UBS expects bonds and stocks to rise in 2024 on U.S. soft landing (reuters.com)

Heard on the Street: A Soft Landing Is in View as Inflation Drops (wsj.com)

US Economy May Be Headed For Soft Landing (bloomberg.com)

The optimism in the Fed being able to pilot the economy in for a soft landing isn't new. All one has to do is go back in time and look at the period right before the Great Financial Crisis to find the same optimistic view. Here are some headlines from 2007.

Fed sees soft landing for economy (ft.com)

U.S. economy on track for soft landing -Dallas Fed (reuters.com)

W.House adviser: U.S. economy set for "soft landing" (reuters.com)

We all know what happened after that and it was anything but a soft landing. The Fed had to take unprecedented action to avert a total collapse of the financial system. Bailouts, extreme quantitative easing, and a regime shift toward ample reserves for banks weren't on the radar shortly before things went south.

Going further back to before the Dot Com crash and recession, one can find similar headlines promoting the soft landing narrative. Here are some headlines from the year 2000.

Cleared For A Soft Landing (bloomberg.com)

Cooling Down The Economy (cbsnews.com)

Historically, when it comes to the Fed's ability to navigate through rate cycles, people have been pretty optimistic. But that optimism always ends up being misplaced. This time is different always ends in a resounding...no it's not.

Fed Rate Cycle Rinse And Repeat

As I've outlined in my previous bearish outlook, rate cuts precede recessions. The following chart shows the last few rate cycles and it is clear that each recession, shown as shaded areas, is preceded by aggressive rate cutting. Cuts even preceded the Pandemic recession, probably coincidental as markets can't predict global pandemics, but maybe it was that we were heading toward a recession before the pandemic hit anyway.

Effective Federal Funds Rate (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Given the above chart, it's somewhat counterintuitive to think that cheerleading for Fed rate cuts is a good thing. Even though inflation has been coming down, Core PCE is still much higher than the Fed's 2% target at 3.7%. Basically, inflation is still much too high to warrant rate cuts. The only thing that could change that in the near term is a significant deterioration in economic conditions, i.e. a deep recession. So it's a case of being careful what you wish for as any benefit of a Fed rate cut for financial markets will be more than offset by the economic crash that's often associated with it.

Yield Curve Says Recession All But Guaranteed

One of the most accurate predictors of recession has been the spread between the 10-year and 3-month US Treasuries. As the following chart highlights, shaded recession areas have been preceded by periods where the spreads have been negative, or inverted.

10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 3-Month Treasury Constant Maturity (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Even though Halloween has already passed, this chart is pretty scary. Inverted yield curves are a sign that things are not normal. Does it make sense for the same creditor to offer a higher interest rate on shorter-term debt than longer-term debt? Not really. Just about anyone would say higher risks associated with holding debt for a longer period demand a higher reward.

I thought it would be interesting to compare the magnitude and duration of negative spreads to the subsequent maximum drawdown of SPY that followed. In order to gauge the level of negative spread, a rough estimate of the area under the curve is used which basically adds each day's spread over the period where the spread is negative. I refer to it as the cumulative negative spread and it is included in the following table comparing it to the maximum drawdown for SPY during the last two major recessions.

Inverted Yields Related To Drawdown Periods (Michael Thomas)

The scariest aspect of this exercise comes into play when seeing the current cumulative negative spread is far greater than the prior two periods. With recent downward pressure on longer-term rates and the Fed not really being in a position to cut shorter-term rates yet, it seems the cumulative negative spread is set to continue growing. It's unclear the exact impact but if history is any guide it doesn't bode well for the future.

Another interesting perspective shows how SPY currently stands relative to history on how many days since reaching an all-time high have passed.

SPY Days Since All Time High 1993-present (Michael Thomas)

Reviewing the chart shows that SPY's price recovery took almost over 7 years in the aftermath of the Dot Com crash. It took over 5 years for the price to recover and start hitting all-time highs after the Great Financial Crisis and that was with unprecedented easy monetary policy in place. The current situation is that SPY hasn't hit all-time highs since December of 2021, and currently marks the third longest period on the chart. That December 2021 level of around $474 is within reach but I see the recent rally sputtering out and the current triangular pattern on the chart will continue to grow.

Historically High Valuation At Odds With Fed Policy

So far the discussion has centered on sentiment and indicators of prior recession periods. From a valuation perspective, the S&P 500 is on the high side. The following chart shows the Shiller PE for the S&P 500 since 1993.

It currently stands at 30.81. The most recent peak was the ~37 multiple in June 2021 following the frenzied meme-stock period coming out of the pandemic. Given that was fueled by the massive liquidity injection by the Fed where the balance sheet grew about $3 trillion in a little over a year, that's not due for a repeat.

Fed Assets Pre vs Post Pandemic Response (fred.stlouisfed.org)

As far as I know, Fed Chairman Powell hasn't strayed far from making any statements other than currently staying the course. Markets are definitely applying positive spin but current action remains restrictive as the Fed continues to shrink its balance sheet, draining liquidity from the system.

Fed Balance Sheet Shrinkage March 2023-present (fred.stlouisfed.org)

The Fed's balance sheet has shrunk by almost $1 trillion since March. Quantitative tightening should put the brakes on any meaningful PE multiple expansion. Corporate earnings will have to do the heavy lifting, but they won't with a deep recession on the horizon. Even a modest decline to a more reasonable Shiller PE multiple of 25 implies more than 15% downside and that might mark the absolute best-case scenario heading into next year. More probable with a recession is a decline below 20, which implies at least a 33% decline in SPY.

Conclusion

While nobody can 100% predict a recession or market direction, there is plenty of evidence that suggests things are not fine notwithstanding the mini-banking crisis earlier this year. That alone makes one question whether the financial system is as sound as the Fed makes it out to be. After all, the shift to an ample reserves banking system following the Great Recession was supposed to ensure enough liquidity was in the system. Reviewing reserve balances throughout the whole period certainly didn't raise any red flags.

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks: (fred.stlouisfed.org)

The end result was the Fed creating an extraordinary new credit facility where banks could use bonds selling for way below par value as collateral at full par value. The market seemed to take this in stride and glossed over it but maybe we'll look back at this event a few months from now and see it was a sign of things to come. It's just one example of why perhaps now is a good time to start taking some risk off the table.

The current question is centered around the potential for a soft landing. It's a bet against historical trends and a belief that this time is different. But as shown in prior recessions, that same belief came back to bite investors. That's why it's prudent to start cutting equity exposure while there's still time. Part of that strategy is selling into unwarranted rallies in equities as is the case now in my opinion to prepare for a recession in the first half of 2024.