Investment thesis

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is now exposed to the impact of generic growth on its flagship drug Revlimid, which is putting short-term pressure on financial results. However, management is not sitting still and is actively investing in new drugs and companies to strengthen its position in fast-growing markets and to create synergies with existing drugs. We expect Bristol Myers Squibb to be back on a growth trajectory in 2025+ through drug approvals and the Mirati acquisition.

Revlimid revenue is worse than expected

The drugmaker has published a robust 3Q 2023 earnings report, but lowered the guidance for future revenue. It delivered strong performance in the latest quarter as the situation around Revlimid improved. In 2Q Bristol Myers Squibb cut its projections for Revlimid sales in 2023 from $6.5 (-35% y/y) to $5.5 bln (-45% y/y) following a sharp increase in the number of patients that seek free medications at the independent BMS Patient Assistance Foundation. But the company now has hiked the forecast for the sales of Revlimid in 2023 to $6 bln (-40% y/y) as the situation normalized.

As such, we have improved the outlook for Revlimid revenue in 2023 from $5.5 bln (-45% y/y) to $6 bln (-40% y/y), but have taken a conservative approach to the 2024 revenue forecast by cutting it from $3.9 bln (-30% y/y) to $3.2 bln (-40% y/y).

Bristol Myers Squibb cut its guidance for the sales of new drugs from $10-$13 bln in 2025 to $10+ bln in 2026. The company now lists 9 medications as part of its new product portfolio. They generated $928 mln (+67% y/y) in 3Q 2023. Repotrectinib (a drug to treat lung cancer) is expected to gain approval on November 27, 2023. It's a medication developed by Turning Point Therapeutics, a company that was recently purchased by BMY. Peak revenue from the drug is expected to reach $1.5-$2 bln.

Given the revision of Revlimid sales, and slight adjustments in the structure of the new product portfolio, we are raising the forecast for Bristol Myers Squibb revenue in 2023 from $44.4 bln (-4% y/y) to $44.7 bln (-3% y/y), but are tamping it down for 2024 from $46.9 bln (+6% y/y) to $46.3 bln (+3% y/y).

The Mirati acquisition

In October Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Mirati Therapeutics for $58 per share, or for a total of $4.8 bln. The deal will be all settled in cash. Mirati is holding about $1.1 bln in its accounts, meaning the net value of the deal for BMY stands at $3.7 bln. BMY also gives Mirati shareholders one Contingent Value Right for each of their shares, which will entitle their holders to receive a potential payment of $12 each, representing a total additional payment of about $1 bln, if Mirati's medications meet certain development and financial targets. The transaction is awaiting approval of Mirati's stockholders and is anticipated to close in the first half of 2024.

Mirati is a biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company now has one FDA-approved lung cancer medication: Krazati (adagrasib).

Bristol Myers Squibb is going to engage its own R&D team to upgrade Krazati to be a first-line therapy to treat lung cancer and colorectal cancer (the medication is now approved as a second-line therapy for lung cancer, so it's not the main medication for the disease), which could potentially make Krazati a blockbuster with a revenue of more than $1 bln a year at its peak.

Krazati treats cancer by inhibiting the KRAS mutation. There are currently just two FDA-approved medications for the therapy: Krazati and Lumakras by Amgen. Both medications were granted accelerated approval by the FDA, which means they could be recalled from the market unless their efficacy is proved. On October 5, a panel of FDA advisers ruled that Phase 3 trial data for Lumakras could not be reliably interpreted. That cast into question the medication's final approval pending in December. The panel is an advisory body, so FDA could still approve the medication, but FDA's routine practice is to follow the panel's conclusions.

Lumakras earned Amgen $285 mln in 2022, reaching a revenue plateau. Bristol Myers Squibb, by upgrading Krazati to be a first-line therapy to treat lung cancer and colorectal cancer, would expand the addressable market threefold or fourfold. BMY is also discussing the combination of the drug with Merck's Keytruda (the biggest oncology medication), but BMY can also combine Krazati with its own Opdivo.

Mirati also has two medicines in Phase 1 trials, meaning they are far from being commercialized. The Contingent Value Right for Mirati's shareholders targets the potential success of one of them. It's MRTX1719, a selective PRMT5 inhibitor, indicated for some tumors with MTAP deletion. The other medication in Phase 1 trial is MRTX1133, a second-generation KRAS mutation inhibitor that could treat such tumors as pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer.

Bristol Myers Squibb's financial results

We are raising the EBITDA forecast from $25.8 bln (-8% y/y) to $26.2 bln (-8% y/y) for 2023, but are cutting it for 2024 from $26.3 bln (+2% y/y) to $26 bln (+2% y/y) due to the increase of the forecast for Revlimid sales in 2023 from $5.5 bln (-45% y/y) to $6 bln (-40% y/y), and cutting it for 2024 from $3.9 bln (-30% y/y) to $3.2 bln (-40% y/y).

We have also slightly tweaked expectations for free cash flow, raising the forecast for 2023 from $11.3 bln (+1% y/y) to $13.1 bln (+18% y/y) due to the release of working capital in 3Q 2023, and revised it downward for 2024 from $13.1 bln (+16% y/y) to $13 bln (-0.4% y/y).

Valuation

Based on the new assumptions rating for the shares is BUY and price target is $79

We have significantly lowered the target price compared to our previous article. The decrease was primarily due to the revision of the target EV/EBITDA multiple from 14x to 7.4x. Prior to the merger with Celgene, BMY was valued at a high multiple and we expected the market to revalue the company as well. But amid tightening financial conditions and Fed rate hikes, multiples declined across the healthcare sector.

That said, the outlook for financial results and the long-term view of the company has barely changed.

Conclusion

Bristol Myers Squibb is actively developing in the fastest growing pharmaceuticals market: the oncology medication market. On top of the existing long-standing medicines, the market for which will reach an estimated $25-$29 bln by 2030, Bristol Myers Squibb is developing other medicines and is involved in M&A deals.

Potential disapproval of new drugs and increased competition among new oncology therapies remain key risks for the company.