Gold Stocks: Is The Time Really Now?

Nov. 17, 2023 5:18 AM ET
Gary Tanashian
Summary

  • Gold stocks are not yet unique within the wider macro, but a move to 40 by GDX is possible.
  • The weakening economic story and the Fed's less hawkish stance indicate a potential macro turn.
  • If gold stocks rally in Q4, there could be outstanding profits before necessary risk management in H1 2024.
  • A long-term bull market is improbable to many, but it is in play beginning in 2024. Not through hope or bias, but through macro-economic signals grinding forth.

Gold stocks are not yet unique within the wider macro, but that does not preclude a move to 40 by GDX

Interesting, however, that on the day this was written (pre-market, 11/16) gold stocks came out of the gate positive while much of

Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

tim_pei profile picture
tim_pei
Today, 5:38 AM
Comments (27)
Thank you for the article. I've been thinking along the same line.
But here's a question that's lingering in my head: Considering we're talking about a looming correction which also will affect gold miner stocks, isn't it better to invest in gold ETF than gold miner ETF, i.e. GLD vs GDX?
