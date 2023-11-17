Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Latin America Can Use Trade To Boost Growth

Nov. 17, 2023 5:15 AM ETEWZ, ILF, BRF, FLN, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, FLLA
Summary

  • Most countries in Latin America and the Caribbean aren’t fully harnessing the potential of international trade, an important driver of growth for emerging market economies.
  • While the region has made some progress on trade openness, it continues to be held back due largely to poor infrastructure, burdensome customs clearance procedures, as well as relatively high tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade.
  • Latin America would likely enjoy large economic gains by improving important commercial infrastructure, such as transportation and customs, a new study conducted in our latest Regional Economic Outlook shows.

South And North America - Flight Routes, Global Connections, Coronavirus - Focus On USA and Brazil

DKosig

By Flavien Moreau, Macroeconomist, International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department | Rafael Machado Parente, Economist, Western Hemisphere Department, IMF

Better infrastructure and logistics can help the region increase trade and growth

Most countries in Latin America and the

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

