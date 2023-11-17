Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Could Be One Of The Few Deals Of The Decade

Nov. 17, 2023 6:12 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
Summary

  • Palantir has exhibited robust financial growth over the past six years, with an impressive average revenue growth rate of approximately 42.81%, indicating a strong and expanding market presence.
  • The company's operational profitability is evident through significant margin expansion, supported by a robust balance sheet with $3.2 billion in cash reserves and no long-term debt.
  • Effective financial management is highlighted by positive cash flows of $465 million and a 21.9% free cash flow margin.
  • The most conservative model suggests solid annual returns of 18.6%, supporting a "strong buy" rating.
  • Despite the positive outlook, investors should be cautious of potential risks associated with analysts' reliance on non-GAAP metrics.

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho

Drew Angerer

Thesis

In this analysis of Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), I will elucidate the compelling reasons why Palantir remains a "strong buy" even after experiencing a substantial rally of over 169%. According to my calculations, should analysts' estimates materialize, the stock has the potential

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PLTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

T
TheeSoluution
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (1.04K)
I think PLTR already becoming a Bigtime Game Changer is gonna be a Major game changer for investors that hold shares,seriously I feel the Upside is just plain Massive in my opinion
Hiwehe
Hiwehe
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (972)
Finally someone who understands the magic.
N
NadK
Today, 7:03 AM
Comments (1)
107$ per share by 2028 isnt as amusing. There are plenty of stocks with much more upside than palantir.
k
kkots
Today, 6:30 AM
Comments (509)
Now that's a serious article. Thank you.
p
pdrozin
Today, 6:25 AM
Comments (2.21K)
Well done!
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 6:21 AM
Comments (2.3K)
Thanks for analysis. I do have a small position. So much written about PLTR on SA, especially about its SBC. Can you give an update on this and how it will effect the shareholders?
