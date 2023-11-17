JamesBrey

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise. The ownership of this stock is generally restricted to Canadians.

We covered the Q2 results of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN:CA) and today, will review the recently released Q3 numbers. Before we get to that however, we will provide an introduction of the business and also revisit our verdict from that piece.

The Business

Alaris meets the capital needs of private companies that need that shot of liquidity for strategic plans such as growth, management/partner buyouts, generational transfers etc. The Trust extends capital to mature, heathy businesses, with low to no debt and low CAPEX requirements. It also considers the free cash flow record of the company and the management commitment to growth. Alaris primarily does business in US, however, it does have a Canada presence.

Business services leads the pack in terms of its client roster, followed consumer products and services. With a 12% contribution to the investment portfolio, the industrial sector brings up the rear. An Alaris client, typically, is an individual or a family controlled business and they are referred to as "Partners" in the Trust documentation. These businesses retain control of their ship after pairing up with the Trust, while the latter receives a piece of the pie via preferred equity (primarily), subordinated debt, promissory notes and at times even common equity.

In case of all modes, except common equity ownership, the payments to Alaris are set in advance for 12 months and adjusted annually based on top line metrics from the audited statements of the respective partners. Dividends flow from the common equity ownership, as declared and paid by the partner. The Trust also generally rakes in a premium on a partner exit or redemption. Additionally, besides the dividends and interest it receives on an ongoing basis, it also has the potential to earn "carried interest, transaction fees and other earnings" pertaining to their investments. Since Alaris does not participate in the operations of its partners, its expenses are streamlined and employees few (18 at last count).

Alaris summarizes the above and more when promoting itself to investors in its recent presentation.

Prior Coverage

We have held the debt of this business for some time now and added a small equity position prior to the Q2 results. We liked what we saw and the discount offered an additional buffer.

That discount offers a great buffer, and generally you have not got Alaris this cheap in the past. Recession likely does impact all of Alaris' investments but a generalized top-line exposure alongside the discounted valuation makes this good enough to play. We also believe the US Dollar will go higher over the coming months and that will boost the company's revenues. Alaris has hedged a small portion of its US Dollar exposure and its strengthening should be beneficial. We like it here and have bought a little of the common equity and will add if it goes lower.

While the stock price has declined slightly, the dividends have left the total returns pretty much flat since then.

We are hanging tight with both our debt and equity investments in this top-line private equity play. A review of the Q3 numbers will explain the why.

Q3 Results

Alaris added Shipyard, a marketing agency, to its list of clients, increasing the total to 20 at the end of the third quarter.

Note: Ohana Growth Partners was presented as PF Growth Partners in the previous reports.

The Shipyard addition inched it closer to its long term goal of limiting individual partner contributions to revenue to less than 10%. Case in point, Body Contour Centers [BCC] was 17.6% around the same time last year. Restructuring of this investment in the first quarter of this year, along with the net additions have brought the BCC sourced revenue within a hair's breadth of the Alaris comfort zone. The top 5 still make up more close to half of the revenue, so this business still has some ground to cover in terms of diversification. The Shipyard investment was via purchase of US$42.5 million of preferred equity and US$17 million of common equity. The preferred equity has an annualized yield of 14% until January 1, 2025, after which it will be subject to a +/-7% adjustment, depending on the direction and percent change in net revenue of the marketing company.

The 10% increase in year over year revenue is primarily due to the US$5.9 million dividend from Fleet.

Q3-2023 MD&A

Alaris received the same amount of payout from Fleet in 2022, however, US$4.4 million of that was reported as realized gain at the time. Previous to Q3-2022, Alaris recorded an unrealized gain in that amount due to the excess cash on Fleet's books. Hence, on receipt of the US$5.9 in dividends, US$4.4 million was recognized as realization of those gains instead of dividends. So, if we consider the roughly $6 million (US$4.4 million x 1.36 FX) in classification differences between the two quarters, the year over year revenue from partners has actually declined by 4%.

Q3-2023 Financial Report

The slight decline is unsurprising since Shipyard, the latest investment of this Trust, was closed only at the end of August.

Q3-2023 Financial Report

Also, the restructuring of BCC investment resulted in a lower yielding preferreds, with the chance to participate in the common distribution paid above 8.5%, along with other accretive performance based rewards. Setting aside all this noise, Alaris signaled that it expects its Q4 revenue to be around $39.9 million.

Our current outlook calls for $39.9 million of revenue in Q4 and a 12-month run rate of $166.4 million, up from $157.3 million last quarter. Our G&A expectations remain consistent with the prior quarter at $15.5 million.

Valuation And Verdict

It is hard to find a good US comparative for Alaris. It fits somewhere between a BDC and a royalty company. One thing that gives Alaris an advantage over the run-of-the-mill BDCs, is that their counterparties carry very low leverage in general. They have high payments to Alaris but these are structured to the top-line. Alaris has been out of favor for some time and investors have decided to dump it in the garbage can for the last couple of years. This disdain has created attractive valuations for both the stock and the debt. On the equity side, price to sales has compressed from the teens, all the way to 3.4X. Our favorite metric, price to tangible book value is now less than one-third what it sported in late 2013.

The odds that you make 7-9% total returns from here with very low risk, are astronomically high. The rationale here is that the yield itself is almost 9.5%. That yield is very comfortably covered by earnings and the payout ratios remain very low for such a high yield. So for you to make the high end of 7%- 9% return, all that needs to happen is for the current distribution to be maintained. We will add here that the partner level buffer is also quite high when you account for bulk of distributions being covered at 1.5X-2.0X levels.

Nov 2023 Presentation

Even if you assume that over the next decade, we inch at 2% or 3% annual appreciation to get near to that tangible book value, you create a very attractive total return. These are all very conservative numbers. You are very likely to get at least a 1.0X price to tangible book value multiple at some point in the next cycle. We continue to rate this a buy and think this is one of the lower-risk yield plays. The debt side is even more attractive as total debt to EBITDA has been maintained under 2.5X. Alaris has two sets of debentures trading on TSX and the ones maturing in May 2027 have a yield to maturity of over 9%. We own those primarily (93% of our dollars) and also have a small stake in the common equity (7% of our dollars).

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.