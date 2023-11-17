BrianAJackson

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) has had a bumpy ride since I last wrote about the stock. The company has sent a lot of mixed signals to investors over the last few quarters. Some aspects of the business are seeing strong growth while others are not. The company saw growth take off last year. This year it is starting to experience some growing pains.

I previously rated the stock a buy for the long term potential and said to look for good entry points as the stock was volatile. I took my own advice, when the price dropped to a point that I thought was a good buy point I initiated a long position on the stock. I have been buying into the stock in small amounts on the pricing volatility. I am sitting on a small loss with my current position. I have also traded some options, mostly selling puts during large price swings. Those have all paid off to date.

Pricing Action

The stock has been very volatile, as was expected, since I last reviewed the stock. Going from around $9.34 when I wrote the article on April 13th, reaching a high of $10.94 on June 12th and a low of $4.49 on October 31. The most recent closing price was $4.67. It is sitting on a 57% drop from the peak in June. This drop is what presented an opportunity to start a position in the stock. The chart below shows the volatility in the stock over the last year.

Yahoo Finance

There are a few factors that played into the stock price drop that can be seen. The company did not report positive results during the second quarter. The company is in a growth stage, yet the company experienced a decline in monthly active users ("MAU"). In my mind this is a huge negative for the company and obviously other investors agreed. This is something we will discuss in the following section. There was also a lockup period on the stock that expired on September 19. The selling action can be seen intensifying on and after this date. This selling pressure should ease up.

Growing Pains

The company provides data on certain key performance indicators to help track the company performance. These metrics provide the data to show whether the company is growing or not. These indicators have been providing some mixed signals. We already mentioned MAU, which has been the negative of the metrics. Estimated Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM") and Hours of Uploaded Video per Day are the other two that are provided. These metrics each tell us a different part of the success for Rumble. We can take a look at each of them. All of these metrics are growing year over year. The quarter over quarter growth has not seen been as positive of a trend.

Bad news first, MAU is a critical metric for the platform. It tells you how many people are using the platform each month. Overall the company is in the early stages and should see growth in the number of MAU. This is the way it started for the company, but recently the company has seen a decline in the number of MAU. The company is nowhere near scale or a point where they should see a slowdown. The company had an average of 58 million MAU during Q3. To get perspective, YouTube has over 2 billion MAU. That gives you an idea of the market size and potential. This is my single biggest concern with the company. The company was showing good growth and it needs to continue to see solid growth. Instead it has seen large declines in the number of MAU. We can get into the nuances of these declines, such as elections and other items that drove people to Rumble, regardless the company should not experience a decline on this metric. The chart below shows the MAU trend for the company.

Company Filing

The next metric to look at is the MWPM. This one does not provide us much more clarity on the situation either. The company started out with strong growth in this area as well. Which makes sense, when you are adding a lot of MAU you should also be experiencing more time watched. This metric has been a little more inconsistent with its performance. It has seen a few more peaks and valleys but overall has trended up. My concern here is that the number dropped a decent amount from last quarter. The trend has been pretty lumpy so it's not as big of a concern, as long as next quarter it bumps back up and not down again. The other positive I see here is that although the number of monthly active users declined rather significantly the number of watch hours did not follow the same trend line. This means that while there are less users they are consuming more content on the channel. Those users that have stuck around seem to be committing more and more to that platform. This is still a metric that I would like to see improving more consistently.

Company Filing

The last metric, the positive to combat the negative of MAU, is the hours of uploaded video per day. This has seen a consistent and steady climb. This is obviously important as it is content that brings people to the platform and keeps them coming back. The more content on the platform the more likely someone is to find something they like or want there. It can bring in new users and create stickiness for existing users. I think we have seen some of that with the other two metrics. Although MAU declined the number of watch hours did not decline in parallel with it. Users are finding more and more content and spending more time on the platform. Additional content being uploaded should help this trend continue.

Company Filing

These metrics provide some mixed signals. There are positives and negatives to the KPIs. Overall I have been disappointed by the results. I did not expect the MAU to drop off like it did. It is not a good sign for a supposedly growing platform. It is not all bad though, year over year it has still been increasing. Not to mention the latest quarter showed good growth from the prior quarter. It will be interesting to see how these metrics are affected by the upcoming election cycle.

Monetization and Revenue

The company is in the early stages of monetization. It has stated that monetization is not the priority out of the gate. The more important part is growing the platform, that is why there is a lot of emphasis on the key performance indicators. Once the platform gets to a higher scale point it can start to monetize more efficiently.

The company earns revenue through two different segments: advertising and licensing fees and other. Advertising fees are generated by delivering both display advertisements and cost-per-message-read advertisements. Licensing fees are charged on a per video or on a flat-fee per month basis. Other revenues include fees earned from tipping features within the Company's video platform as well as certain cloud, subscription, platform hosting and professional services.

The company has seen revenues grow significantly, albeit off a small base. Revenues increased 64% year over year to reach $18 million in Q3 2023. That is a great growth rate, but the company had $25 million in revenue in Q2 2023. Similar to the KPIs that we reviewed, there are some mixed signals with the revenues. I am not as concerned about this for the company as it is really in the early stages of monetization. I would expect there to continue to be some bumps along the way as it experiments and learns how to monetize its user base.

The company has taken some important steps to monetize. The biggest one on the advertising side of the business is Rumble Advertising Center ("RAC"). I discussed this in more detail in my last article. It is in essence the platform for advertisers. It was in beta when I wrote my last article and there was not any data available. RAC is still in the early stages. It will take time to expand the system, it will also grow with Rumble itself. I think getting it in place is very important as the platform needs to be able to monetize and providing advertisers a way to advertise on your platform is a critical step in that process. You can also advertise on other platforms through RAC, so they are looking to take a piece of the whole advertising pie. Although it is early, there is still growth happening, Rumble saw its advertising revenue increase 25% year over year.

The real revenue growth is being driven by the "licensing and other" segment. This side of the business saw revenues grow from $1.7 million to $6.5 million. While it is coming off a small revenue number it still saw growth of 265% year over year. It also is starting to make up more of the total revenue, growing from 16% to 36% of total revenues year over year. Not much details were provided as to what specifically drove this revenue. In the earnings announcement the company noted the following:

"Top streamer Steven Crowder surpassed $7.5 million in subscription payments to his 'Mug Club' subscriber community within five months of launch. Because Rumble recognizes subscription revenue proportionally over the respective subscription term and given that the majority of Mug Club subscriptions is annual, the full $7.5 million is not recognized as revenue in Rumble's financial statements at the time funds are collected."

The subscription business is most likely the largest driver of the increased revenue here. These revenues will continue to grow as it is recognized over the time period of the subscriptions. The increase in this business segment is great for the company as it builds out its advertising business.

2023 2022 Change Advertising 11,513,208 9,208,678 2,304,530 25.0% Licensing and Other 6,468,942 1,774,504 4,694,438 264.5% Click to enlarge

Expenses and SBC

One thing that raised concern for me was the increase in expenses and stock based compensation. The table below outlines the revenue and expenses increases from the latest quarter.

Company Filing

The increased Cost of Services is not a concern for me. I think this is necessary to spend in order to attract new users. They are basically buying new users by getting content. I don't see how the platform can grow at scale any other way in the early stages. Although the whole point of this spend is to attract new users and we have seen that decline. This expense item could be, and should be, more prudently spent. The other expense lines are all more concerning to me.

The increase in SG&A is huge, especially when taken in context with the revenue figure. The company saw SG&A increase as much on a dollar amount as revenue. The main reason for this increase is due to the company becoming a public company. There are a ton of regulatory requirements and expenses that a public company has that a private one does not. The company just completed its first year as a public company. During that first year SG&A costs will naturally increase. The increase on a dollar amount is still very high. It is something that will need to be watched going forward. Now that the company has a year of being public I would hope to see that number flatten.

R&D expenses are not a bad thing. The company is in the process of developing a lot of new tech. The platform is still young and is being built out. It is also expanding into the cloud business as well. Software development is not cheap. I do hope that the company is being smart with its capital allocation at this point in the company's life cycle. It is not generating a lot of revenue and needs to be conscious of the cash burn.

SPAC's often have a common theme and that is the dilution of shareholders. This did not seem to be an issue to start off for the company. Stock based compensation has started to increase each quarter. The latest quarter this figure was over $4 million. While that is not a really large figure in dollar amount, it does make up over 20% of revenues. This is also something to keep an eye on. I don't want my returns being diluted through too much SBC.

Future Potential

There are a lot of things to get excited about with Rumble. There is a lot of potential. You have to remember that the company is still very young and has a lot of room to build and grow. The platform itself is continuing to improve the user experience. It is also still building out its compatibility with different devices. These are all growing steps for a company like Rumble which should help increase the availability and stickiness of the platform. A great example is the recent launch of Rumble Studio to allow live streaming on the platform. These are technical improvements that will continue to help the business grow.

This has been on display with the Republican debates which have been live streamed on the platform. This also helps that we are ramping into election year. This should help drive users and revenue for the platform.

Rumble Cloud is a big question mark but something that has a lot of potential. When I previously reviewed Rumble they had just announced they were planning to launch Rumble Cloud. In the latest quarter they announced that it was in beta testing.

"Launched the beta release of Rumble Cloud with a robust product set which includes cloud compute, storage, and networking. Rumble Cloud is well-positioned to provide a new revenue stream for Rumble by capturing a share of the public cloud market by serving a growing segment of businesses that are looking for alternatives to 'big tech.'"

I think Rumble Cloud is a great business opportunity and it is great to see it launch, even if it is in beta. Keep an eye out on future earnings to see if they break this out and see its growth and profitability.

The largest item that Rumble needs to accomplish is find a way to attract the everyday average user to the platform. This is something I mentioned before and I don't know how much progress has been made. They have lost MAU but also increased the amount of content on the platform. So there are mixed signals on this. If you go and search for something on Rumble it often comes back with no results, whereas YouTube will have a pile of videos related to it. These are little things like "how to fix…." or "how to replace…". These videos come at no cost to YouTube and yet garner a lot of views and users. Rumble has to be able to find a way to become more mainstream and pull in those smaller users to the platform. They need more content than just the content that is being acquired.

Conclusion

Rumble has seen some of its KPI perform well and others not so well. There are mixed signals as to the success of the business. The underperformance on these metrics along with selling pressure from the lock up expiration has provided a lot of selling pressure and driven the stock down over 50% from its high this year.

The company ended the quarter with $267 million in cash. This is a pretty good cash position for the stock. The company has seen costs increase significantly in the past year. This has caused the company to burn through a lot more cash. The company burned through $60 million from operations. I do think this burn rate is likely to decline as the company continues to grow the top line. At the current rate it has approximately 1 year in cash. Realistically the company has 1-2 years before it starts to have cash issues, unless it is able to generate growth. I think this gives enough time for the company to grow and reduce this loss.

I still think there is a lot of long term potential for Rumble. The company is still in the early stages of the platform. It is continuing to roll out new features and expand its reach. It is in growth mode and needs to continue to attract users. It has started the process of monetization and I would expect the revenue growth to continue going forward. This is a risky stock, but following the price drop I think it presents a good opportunity. I think there is a lot of room for potential growth. I rate the stock a buy. I plan to continue to increase my position in the stock on price dips.