Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biotech Sector Remains Under Pressure Despite Previous COVID Gains

Nov. 17, 2023 5:55 AM ETIBB, NVAX, SAVA, XBI, BTAI, NSTG, OMER, IDRSF, PDSB, BBH, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Biotech sector faces challenges including higher interest rates, inflation, regulatory pressures, and a post-COVID slump.
  • Short interest remains high for some pharmaceutical companies, indicating bearish sentiment.
  • Exchange-traded funds in the biotech sector have experienced outflows, reflecting a negative outlook.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

An increase in interest rates, higher than expected inflation, regulatory pressures, and a post COVID slump are creating a tough environment for the sector.

The Biotech sector, as seen during the global pandemic, remains one of the most innovative and

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.93K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
NVAX--
Novavax, Inc.
SAVA--
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
XBI--
SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF
BTAI--
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.