How To Live Off Dividends Forever

Nov. 18, 2023 8:10 AM ET
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Financial freedom through passive income from dividends is a hard goal to achieve for most people, but it is a worthy goal to pursue.
  • There are many reasons to choose dividend stocks as a form of passive income instead of other types of assets like bonds or rental properties.
  • I offer a framework of three basic steps to achieve financial freedom via dividend investing.
  • Also, I provide a brief update on my "recession is imminent" call along with some more charts and data to support this thesis.
A glass jar filled with coins placed beside a pile of coins. Saving money for financial independence or financial freedom concept.

KTStock/iStock via Getty Images

It is possible to achieve financial freedom by living off dividends forever.

That isn't to say it's easy, but it's possible.

Those starting from nothing admittedly have a hard road to retirement-enabling passive income. Unless one has

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, PEP, NEE, SCHD, HDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Comments (4.6K)
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (3.29K)
Still tough to digest when stable MM getting 5.2%. Yes barbell that with some dividends and some HY and other instruments to get up over 5.5-6%%. But technically that's not all dividend stocks.
daskapital1000 profile picture
daskapital1000
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (1.25K)
Reasonable article, but the title is somewhat misleading. For a while, I even thought that the secret of living forever was finally solved. But who wants to live forever?
www.youtube.com/...
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (2.15K)
Does not compute. Not Real World. My living expenses are $5000/month=$60K/Yr. So ,per 125%, I need $75K in passive dividend income. That would mean I would have to have a portfolio of $1.5M at 5% yield. <10% of the population have $1.5M. Good Luck. I generate $32K in dividends/ Yr. But I have Pensions to offset withdrawal rate. I live like a king.
Way too many variables to make that statement...

The minimum threshold of passive income needed to achieve financial freedom is 125% of your desired living expenses.
A
Adegon79
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (54)
Assuming a 3.5% Dividend rate and 5% annual dividend growth which you can achieve long term with a nice and balanced Dividend portfolio - save between $1.5mm and $3mm depending on your expenses and lifestyle. Done. If the question is how do you live off of Dividends forever, the answer is just "Save a few million dollars, then make a dividend portfolio"
J
JKM10
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (32)
Austin, a little off topic, but do you mind telling me what portfolio tracking software you use? Thanks.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (10.51K)
I love dividend! Never heard of the 125 rule thanks for sharing!
S
Sam_12
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (1.78K)
A good article. Thank you, Austin.
