Stock Market Valuations Near All-Time Highs Are Pricing In Negative Long-Term Returns

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Warren Buffett's mentor, Benjamin Graham, famously stated that "in the short-run, the stock market Is a voting machine, but in the long-run, it is a weighing machine".

That means stock prices tend to be driven by investor psychology in the short-term, but by valuation levels in the long-term.

The value of any income-producing asset - including stocks, bonds, and real estate - is the present value of its future cash flows, discounted at an appropriate interest rate. Unfortunately, it is impossible to accurately predict future cash flows or determine the perfectly appropriate interest rate to value the stock market.

That is why most investors use valuation ratios since they provide a relatively quick and easy short-hand method to "weigh" the market and estimate long-term returns. These ratios are typically the price or market capitalization of the market relative to an important fundamental variable.

When proven valuation ratios are at historically high levels, that suggests future long-term returns will be low or even negative. Conversely, when proven valuation ratios are at historically low levels, that suggests future long-term returns will be high.

P/E Ratio Is Popular, But Useless

The price of the S&P 500 divided by trailing twelve-month "as reported" earnings per share ("EPS") is perhaps the most popular valuation metric Wall Street focuses on. But I believe it is worse than worthless, since it provides very misleading and false valuation signals at market peaks and troughs, when useful valuation signals are most needed by investors.

The reason for this is that EPS is highly cyclical and driven by the business cycle. As I explained here, according to Austrian Business Cycle Theory, the boom-bust business cycle is caused

when money is created out of thin air by commercial banks in the form of new loans (aided by Federal Reserve monetary policy in the US for the past 110 years), [which] leads to an artificial lowering of interest rates. This new money available at lower interest rates encourages people to borrow the money to fund investment projects that were previously unprofitable at higher interest rates. This is the "boom" phase of the business cycle…the phase we all like! But at some point, typically due to rising price inflation from the new money creation, interest rates begin to rise and money supply growth begins to slow. Then these new marginal projects are shown to be unprofitable and not able to be completed, since the new money did not create new scarce resources to complete the projects. This leads to the "bust" phase of the business cycle…the phase none of us like!"

At the peak of the "boom" phase, EPS is very high, which lowers the P/E ratio, which makes stocks look artificially cheap, even though they are usually very expensive and destined for a major fall. Conversely, at the trough of the "bust" phase, EPS is very low, which raises the P/E ratio, which makes stocks look artificially expensive, even though they are usually very cheap and destined for a big rise.

The chart below shows the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 over the past 150 years. I have placed red circles on four prominent periods when this phenomenon occurred. The first period was the market peak in 1929, when stocks were very expensive but the P/E ratio was lower than it was during the early 1920s recession. Then the P/E ratio rose after stocks (and EPS) collapsed in the early 1930s and were priced to deliver high long-term returns. The second period was when the P/E ratio increased after the 2000 tech bubble peak when stocks (and EPS) collapsed in the tech bust of the early 2000s. The third period was when the P/E ratio skyrocketed after stocks (and EPS) collapsed during the Great Recession of 2008-2009. The fourth period was when the P/E ratio rose when stocks (and EPS) collapsed during the Covid lockdown panic of 2020.

multpl.com

Shiller P/E Ratio Is Better And Shows Stocks Are Expensive

One way to mitigate this problem is to average EPS over many years to smooth out the cyclicality. The Shiller P/E ratio, developed by Professor Robert Shiller, is also known as the Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio ("CAPE Ratio"). It is calculated as the price of the S&P 500 divided by the average inflation-adjusted EPS from the previous 10 years.

As this chart shows, the current ratio of 30.5x is similar to the level at the 1929 peak, before stocks fell 90% in less than three years. The only other three times in the past 150 years when the Shiller P/E ratio was higher than it is now were at the 2000 tech bubble peak and just before and after the 2020 Covid panic.

multpl.com

Dividend Yield is Simple And Also Shows Stocks Are Very Expensive

Another useful - and very simple - measure of stock market valuations is the dividend yield. Unfortunately, this metric also shows stocks are near all-time high valuation levels with a dividend yield of only 1.54%. It was only lower than this at the tech bubble peak and just after the Covid panic. If yields were to rise to a more historically normal level of 4% over the next decade, the S&P 500 would incur an annual total negative return (including dividends) of -1.8% over that period.

multpl.com

Unfortunately, the valuation situation is worse than these earnings and dividend-based measures imply. That is because profit margins are near historical highs. In fact, margins are nearly double historical averages, as shown below. That means if profit margins fall to more normal levels, EPS and dividends will be under severe pressure, which will further pressure stock prices.

FRED

Best Valuation Metrics Show Stock Valuations Are Near Historical Highs

A better valuation metric, which happens to be Warren Buffett's favorite stock market valuation indicator since avoids the impact of abnormally high margins, is the total market capitalization of US stocks divided by US GDP. As shown below, this metric shows stocks are the most expensive they have been in the past 70 years, except for the stock market peak two years ago.

FRED

I believe economist and fund manager John Hussman has done the best work on identifying the valuation metrics that most accurately predict future returns. He has determined that total non-financial market capitalization divided by non-financial corporate gross value added including estimated foreign revenues - a real mouthful! - is the best valuation metric for predicting long-term returns. This metric is similar to the market cap to GDP ratio discussed above, but is marginally better at predicting returns. As shown below, this metric is also at the highest levels of the post-war period, outside of the recent stock market peak.

Hussman Funds

Stocks Are Priced To Deliver Negative Returns

This next chart shows there has been a very strong relationship between this ratio and subsequent 12-year returns for the S&P 500 over the past 76 years. Based on current valuation levels, the S&P 500 is currently priced to generate roughly negative -4% annual total returns over the next 12 years. Excluding the 1.5% dividend yield, that means the price of the S&P 500 is likely to be about 50% lower in 12 years!

Hussman Funds

What about likely returns in the shorter term? Are valuation levels useful for estimating that? They are less useful, as investor psychology drives more variable returns in the short run, but Hussman also provides a guide for short-term returns.

Hussman's chart below shows that going back nearly a century, stocks tend to fall to valuation levels that price the S&P 500 to deliver the higher of 10% returns or 2% above Treasury bond yields within three years. That would result in a decline of more than 60% over the next three years!

Hussman Funds

Hussman notes that "the completion of nearly every market cycle across history has brought projected S&P 500 total returns to the higher of a) their historically run-of-the-mill 10% norm or b) 2% above prevailing Treasury bond yields. At present, that would require a market loss on the order of -63% in the S&P 500. That's not a forecast, but it certainly is a historically consistent estimate of the potential downside risk created by more than a decade of Fed-induced yield-seeking speculation."

Conclusion

The Fed's "easy money" policies have helped drive the stock market to its highest valuation levels in history. As a result, the stock market is now priced to deliver significantly negative returns over the coming decade or more. To succeed going forward, investors will need to be able to identify and profit from both bull and bear market cycles.