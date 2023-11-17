Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Should You Be A Factor Or Dividend Investor?

Nov. 17, 2023 8:56 AM ETDFIEX, DFIVX, DFLVX, VEIPX, VEIRX, VFFSX, VFIAX, VFINX, VIAAX, VIGI, VIVAX, VIVIX, VOO, VTV, VVIAX, VYMI
EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend investing is often looked down upon by factor investors, but research shows that dividends play a crucial role in long-term investment returns.
  • Factors like market, size, and value have been identified as key drivers of investment returns, but implementing factor strategies can be costly and may not outperform simple index funds.
  • Global evidence supports the importance of dividends, with studies showing that dividend stocks outperform non-dividend paying stocks and contribute significantly to total returns.

Markets React To Latest Inflation Report

Michael M. Santiago

Global Evidence for the Superiority of Dividend Investing: A Comparative Analysis of Dividend vs Factor Investing

I am often perplexed as to why the topic of dividends causes such consternation within the personal finance community. It seems to

This article was written by

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
2.04K Followers
... ... ...

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DFIEX--
DFA International Core Equity Portfolio Inst
DFIVX--
DFA International Value Portfolio Inst
DFLVX--
DFA U.S. Large Cap Value Portfolio Inst
VEIPX--
Vanguard Equity Income Fund Inv
VEIRX--
Vanguard Equity Income Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.