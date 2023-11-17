Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enovix: Setting Up For Long-Term Commercial Success

Nov. 17, 2023 9:13 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)4 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enovix's 3Q23 results show good progress on key milestones as the company transitions to scaled volume production.
  • The company's vertical first strategy focuses on key large customers to drive scaled and efficient production.
  • Enovix's EX2 technology has been well received by customers, and the company plans to launch smartphones in 2025 and scale into multiple models.
  • The Gen2 autoline looks on track to complete factory acceptance testing by January 2024, and this will be followed by site acceptance testing and the start of sample production in April 2024.
  • Enovix continues to show that it has a strong demand, a great management team, and a product with a solid value proposition.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »
Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

Today, I will be reviewing Enovix's (NASDAQ:ENVX) 3Q23 results.

For a company like Enovix, the focus from an investment angle is less on the quarterly financials given that the company is transitioning to scaled volume production, but more on the execution of

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 34% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
5.91K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

i
iacmw
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (4.42K)
counterpoints: no fast charge, not enough cycles, no proven manufacturing ability, funding needs
r
rshanna
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1)
@iacmw I'm wondering where are you receiving your information? they have fast charge, testing shows abundant cycles, management has previous ability and is in the process of setting up manufacturing, and they do not need funding. According to everything I am reading, so again where are you getting your info?
Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (141)
@iacmw Back it up.
R
Rihito
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (32)
Right on.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENVX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.