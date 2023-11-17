Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco's FYQ1 Earnings Analysis: Navigating Backlog Issues And Market Slowdown

Nov. 17, 2023 9:13 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)AMD, INTC, NVDA2 Comments
Summary

  • Cisco's FYQ1 earnings report shows an 8% Y/Y increase in revenue, but a significant downturn in product order growth.
  • The company attributes the slowdown to implementation issues with larger enterprises, service providers, and cloud customers.
  • Cisco is focusing on AI infrastructure development and collaborations with key partners to capitalize on market opportunities.

Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) FYQ1 earnings release has raised eyebrows as the company navigates a challenging landscape marked by weaker orders and backlog issues. Despite an 8% Y/Y increase in revenue, hitting the upper limit of the company's previous guidance, the product

I am a seasoned investor providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Implementation of networking and security products is the chokepoint for everyone as there is a major shortfall of expertise available. The problem for Cisco is all their product lines require significantly more manpower to implement and maintain than the competition. Orgs are choosing more cloud native and SAAS options who are short expertise (which is nearly everyone).

Long story short Cisco leadership is in denial, the ordering slowdowns is largely a migration away from their product lines.
Sold summary. Lots of good information and insights.

CSCO is a core holding in my tech book. It has been since the mid 1980s. I utilize derivatives to drive my returns higher and buy additional shares below the current market price. been dropping dividends for years. More than willing to continue to earn mid to high single digit annual returns.

All just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
