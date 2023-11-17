Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medtronic: 3 Key Issues To Consider Ahead Of Fiscal Q2 2024 Earnings

Nov. 17, 2023 9:20 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)LLY, NVO, NONOF, DXCM, ABT, TNDM, PODD2 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medtronic plc will announce its fiscal year 2024 Q2 earnings on Tuesday 21st November.
  • Analysts expect Q2 revenues of ~$7.9bn, normalized EPS of $1.18, and GAAP EPS of $0.81.
  • Key areas of focus include the impact of U.S.-China relations, supply chain improvements, and competition from GLP-1 therapies in the diabetes and cardiovascular markets.
  • Medtronic management believes that pandemic pressures are easing and a return to BAU is stimulating growth, but new competitive threats are also emerging.
  • This could be a tough set of earnings for Medtronic, with the market demanding faster improvement. This is still a globally significant business, however, and given time, matters can improve.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Medtronic office in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce its fiscal year 2024 Q2 earnings premarket next Tuesday, 21st November. I last covered the company after its Q1 results were released, when shares traded ~$81. The share price has

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.22K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (6.99K)
This is certainly a well written, interesting and timely article that I read AFTER I just added a 2/3 position in MDT to our family's main portfolio of 26...now 27...stocks. I bought shares of MDT a year or two ago for my 3 granddaughters at a wonderful price of $55, but doubled down on their position in MDT yesterday and initiated a much larger holding for us for the first time today. I hope my timing ahead of earnings works out, of course, but left dry powder to average down next week if my timing turns out to be less than perfect.
smadadet profile picture
smadadet
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (1.31K)
My issue is that I don't invest in companies who have left the US to avoid taxes. Medtronic should rescind the move to Ireland and return to the US.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MDT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.