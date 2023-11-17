Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prospect Capital Corporation: No Longer A Prospective Investment For Me

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
129 Followers

Summary

  • I've decided to sell my shares of PSEC as it is unable to support my goals with its longtime underperformance in my portfolio.
  • The 11% yield entraps investors with share price and dividends in perpetual decline historically.
  • PSEC offers a few interesting discounts for investors bullish that the company can take advantage of the economic environment and provide a competitive return.

Saving investment home with loan finance money business concept. Investment banking finance for residential real estate business. Stack coins with model house for investment loans.Cash for taxes.

Jinda Noipho

Thesis

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a high yielding BDC investment trading at a steep discount. While several factors prop this company up as a potentially strong BDC play, I've decided to sell due to its long history of

This article was written by

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
129 Followers
I create distinctive insights and comprehensive risk analyses for stocks and ETFs. I continuously improve my investment portfolio by striking a harmonious balance between performance, diversification, and sustainability to ensure peace of mind. Recognizing the significance of conviction in decision-making, I use my research to discern when to buy, abstain from buying, or when to sell. This discernment extends not only to individual stocks and ETFs but investment strategies as well. My investment philosophy is driven by long-term financial goals, including considerations for early and regular retirement, as well as the generation of supplemental income. Anchored in the broader framework of personal finance, I prioritize cash flow over net worth, for its pivotal role in achieving financial objectives. In my professional capacity, I serve as an In-house Business Consultant at a private company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (4.26K)
Bullish
albert couch profile picture
albert couch
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (392)
Interesting but Zacks currently rates PSEC a #1 = Strong Buy. We have a little which we will hold for now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSEC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.