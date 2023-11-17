Jinda Noipho

Thesis

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a high yielding BDC investment trading at a steep discount. While several factors prop this company up as a potentially strong BDC play, I've decided to sell due to its long history of performance decline not conducive to my income portfolio.

Strategy & Performance

PSEC is a Business Development Company (BDC) that primarily invests in senior loans and mezzanine debt, often with an equity component. They provide capital to middle-market companies and private equity sponsors for various purposes like refinancing, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth investments, and capital expenditures. Their portfolio is diversified across many industries, including manufacturing, industrials, energy, business services, financial services, food, healthcare, and media. In addition to this, PSEC also invests in other high-income-producing strategies like collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), marketplace lending, and multi-family real estate with the following investment objective:

Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We seek to maximize returns and protect risk for our investors by applying rigorous credit analysis to make and monitor our investments. PSEC is a yield-oriented investor and has paid a continuous, regular dividend to its investors since inception.

Since inception, PSEC has delivered investors an annualized return of 6.15%, not terrible for an income investment, about 3.50% annualized accounting for a 2.60% average inflation rate since 2004.

Data by YCharts

High Yield vs. Higher Inflation

My main concern with any income investment is the sustainability of its returns and inflation. These investments need to outperform cash investments, treasuries, and especially bonds, which I loathe all in my own special way. I've owned PSEC for about 10 years, and in that time, my returns are more like 2% after accounting for the 2.82% average inflation rate from 2013-2023. The equity risk is not there when I could have invested in cash equivalent investments with far less risk and similar return or more like, invested elsewhere for far better returns in the same sector.

Data by YCharts

While PSEC has maintained a strong 11% yield, it comes with perpetual price decline and even more critically, dividend decline, even from $0.10 in 2010 down to $0.06 currently. That is certainly the wrong direction for an income investment.

Data by YCharts

Let's run my sustainability backtest using my core expenses test: food, property taxes, insurance premiums, energy, water, internet, etc., which are about $2000/month today or $1515 in 2013 dollars. I base the monthly income number off the 4% rule benchmark, so $454.5k would have been required to live off of in 2013.

4% SWR Core Expenses Scenario PSEC Performance Summary 2011-2023 (Portfolio Visualizer) 4% SWR Core Expenses Scenario: PSEC Annual Returns 2013-2023 (Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio 1 is PSEC, while Portfolios 2 and 3 are Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) and Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), respectively, two BDCs I really like and am also invested in. The CAGR of PSEC is 0.56% or -2.13% inflation-adjusted with relatively flat income growth vs. a positive inflation-adjusted return and growing income. Being able to grow cash flow is critical no matter if you're retired or supplementing your lifestyle with the income. 10 years of flat returns, despite what "long-term investors" tell you, is unacceptable; there's no reason to bag hold a losing investment. Tax loss harvest and reinvest the cash into a stronger investment to create new gains.

Risk Analysis

Despite PSEC's poor performance, there are a few risks I see how my position could actually improve if I hold instead. For one, PSEC is currently trading at a 40% discount to NAV, about $9.25/share vs. $5.83/share. While this steep difference is indicative that the market doesn't have faith in the company's strategy with respect to its financial books, if the company were to turn around its operations, then investors have an opportunity for significant upside in the future. On top of this NAV discount, investors enrolled in their DRIP program receive a 5% discount to NAV on their dividend reinvestments, further widening their total return potential and managing risk of capital erosion.

PSEC Book Value vs. Price (Seeking Alpha)

With the high interest rate and bank failures throughout 2023 and potentially carrying forward into 2024, a high interest rate environment can benefit BDCs like PSEC in various ways. Floating rates can be increased which leads to higher yields on their investments through net interest margin increases. Additionally, reduced competition from traditional banks and the alternative flexible financing BDCs can provide more opportunities for portfolios to expand, further amplifying their equity and loan returns.

Moving Forward

While PSEC has delivered a 6.15% annualized return since inception, I'm concerned with its sustainability in my portfolio, especially when considering its inflation-adjusted returns have only been about 2% over the past decade. The stagnant cash flow growth and share price for such a long period of time are driving me to decide to sell my shares and reinvest what little gains I've accrued into other investments.

Despite my concerns and decision, potential upside exists on the books, with PSEC currently trading at a 40% discount to NAV and offering a 5% discount through its DRIP program, is attractive. The high interest rate environment and upcoming financing opportunities could expose the company to a strong operating environment: increasing yields and providing opportunities for portfolio expansion and mitigating risks associated with holding this investment. If PSEC can turn its price valuation around, perhaps it will again be a prospective investment for me.