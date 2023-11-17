Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SP500: Crude Oil Signals An Imminent Recession

Summary

  • The S&P 500 bounced in November, responding to falling interest rates and expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in 2024.
  • However, it seems like the bounce was just a short covering and FOMO rally, which seems to be fading.
  • The falling price of crude oil likely reflects an imminent recession and supports the bearish outlook on SP500 as 2024 earnings growth gets revised accordingly.

The FOMO bounce

The S&P 500 (SP500) bounced sharply in November, primarily responding to the falling interest rates. Specifically, due to 1) weaker than expected jobs data for October and 2) lower than expected CPI inflation for October, the market participants priced not only

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

dbirrellr profile picture
dbirrellr
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (42)
Damir, I'm on your same boat (short calls) but, if we are to see a significant retracement, following this relatively constrained market the window of opportunity will be next week. Short term, not for everybody.
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@dbirrellr Interesting! whats that opportunity ? expect market to crash - dont see any negative news/catalyst
