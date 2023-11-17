FeelPic

We continue to be buy-rated on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). We think the September quarter results and the earnings call confirm slower Y/Y revenue growth this quarter in all main segments, including Taobao and Tmall Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited, Cloud Intelligence Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The stock slid over 8% pre-market today, not due to the slower Y/Y revenue growth, with total sales growing 9% Y/Y down from double-digit growth of 14% Y/Y growth last quarter, but due to the cancelation of the company’s Cloud spin-off due to headwinds from the Biden Administration semi export ban on China. The company is no longer moving forward with the spin-off of its Cloud Intelligence Group that competes with Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud as one of the top five cloud service providers. The company noted that the expanded U.S. export controls may “materially and adversely affect Cloud Intelligence Group’s ability to offer products and services and to perform under existing contracts, thereby negatively affecting our results of operations and financial condition.”

Management’s comments regarding curbing the Cloud spin-off confirm the extent to which the Biden administration’s ban will slow technological capabilities in China - something Nvidia (NVDA) management warned of earlier this year after restrictions of A800 and H800. We think the controls will continue to be a near-term headwind for Alibaba, but we’re not too concerned as we believe management is now gauging the extent of its exposure and restructuring investments accordingly. We think the company has enough financial leverage in its model to reposition itself in response to the macro headwinds and redirect investments. We’re seeing a shift in focus to A.I. and cloud computing; we’re more optimistic about a reacceleration in top-line growth for the company in 2024 as we expect an improved spending environment on two fronts: the cloud front and the Chinese consumer spending front.

We think Taobao and Tmall should see a boost in profits as we go deeper into the Chinese holiday season with Single Day in November and the Chinese New Year in February, which have historically done well to boost profits. We expect to see a recovery in Chinese consumer spending in 2024 as we think the government stimulus attempting to increase consumer spending is improving the macro backdrop, although more gradually than we had expected. Additionally, we don’t see any more downward revision in the data center/server TAM. Hence, we see no way for the cloud spend to go anywhere except upwards, mainly after cloud customers focused dollars spent on A.I.-related investments over traditional cloud computing this year. We expect the improved cloud spend to boost profits for the company’s Cloud Intelligence Group, in spite of the export headwind and the slower single-digit growth in FY23 so far. We think Alibaba’s Cloud business has the potential to be the company's fastest-growing segment and the longer-term growth driver for Alibaba as the digital transformation reaccelerates next year and A.I. demand expands.

Additionally, our bullish sentiment is largely based on our assessment of what’s been priced into the stock. We now believe the macro headwinds have been priced into the stock more fully; the stock is down 10% over the past six months, underperforming the S&P 500 by around 19%. The stock price drop is due to the September earnings call, which prices in the added threat of the export ban, in our opinion. We see a more attractive risk-reward profile for the stock in 2024.

The following graph outlines Albaba’s stock performance against the S&P 500 over the past six months.

YCharts

Management made it clear that the company is not immune to the current macro uncertainty; we’re more constructive on the stock now than we were last quarter, as we think all the bad news has been priced in. We now believe the new shift in focus to A.I. and cloud computing will bode well for top-line growth.

Valuation & Word on Wall Street

The stock is trading well below the peer group; we think Alibaba is a value stock. The stock’s EPS for TTM, which ended in June 2023, was $4.62, while its P/E ratio for today is 17.09x. The stock’s EV/Sales ratio today is 1.47x for the TTM ended in June 2023. We think Alibaba’s valuation remains more attractive than that of the competition on the international front, including rival Amazon. We believe the attractive valuation is a factor of Wall Street’s bullish sentiment on the stock.

Of the 47 analysts covering the stock, 43 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is currently priced at $87 per share, the median sell-side price target is $140,, and the mean is $138, with a potential 59-61% upside. We think the stock’s pullback this year, down 14% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 32%, creates attractive entry points at current levels for the long awaited recovery in 2024. While we were previously early with our bullish sentiment, we now think the macro headwinds have been priced in more fully and see more room for upside after the pullback.

The following outlines BABA’s sell-side ratings and price-targets.

TSP

What to do with the stock

We remain buy-rated on Alibaba and recommend investors explore entry points on the pullback. We understand concerns over canceling the Cloud spin-off due to the Biden administration’s export ban slowing access to advanced tech. We think the weakness has been priced into the stock after the +7% pullback today. We expect a reacceleration in the top-line growth in 2024 due to an improved cloud spending environment and consumer spending rebounding in China ahead of the holiday season. We recommend investors buy in opportunistically over the near-term.

