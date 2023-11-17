JOHN GOMEZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stands as a trailblazer in its niche, offering a comprehensive suite of hardware devices and software tools tailored for public safety organizations, federal agencies, the military, and the justice system. The recent intensification of public scrutiny on law enforcement practices has created a heightened demand for enhanced accountability and transparency. This trend has served Axon well, positioning the company as a go-to provider for cutting-edge solutions. Principally recognized for its non-lethal TASER devices and cameras, Axon's products have experienced widespread adoption as law enforcement agencies respond to the imperative for greater openness.

The surge in demand for transparency served as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of Axon's hardware devices. However, what sets Axon apart is not just its products but its continuous commitment to innovation. The company has demonstrated an exceptional ability to rapidly evolve and consistently launch upgraded products, a trend crucial to sustaining product growth. While TASER devices and cameras remain pivotal, the cornerstone of Axon's business lies in its cloud-based SaaS offerings. This foundation serves as the backbone for a fully integrated ecosystem, positioning Axon for robust market-beating growth in the foreseeable future.

Axon's success in innovating within a historically conservative and highly regulated industry, primarily catering to local and state law enforcement tools and training, instills confidence in its long-term prospects. The seamless integration of their ecosystem, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation in non-lethal weapons and sensor product lines, paints a compelling growth narrative. Considering these factors, Axon emerges as a viable potential addition to investment portfolios seeking sustained, long-term growth.

Product Innovation & Rapid Adoption

Axon's prowess in product innovation is underscored by its consistent development and launch of new products, featuring substantial upgrades compared to their predecessors. In the hardware segment alone, Axon has introduced 10 new device models since 2012, comprising 3 TASERs and 7 cameras. What sets Axon apart is not just the frequency of these launches but the remarkable speed at which these products gain traction in the market.

Rapid growth and adoption of TASER 7 (Axon annual reports)

Since Axon began reporting unit sales in 2012, three CEW models-TASER X26P, TASER 7, and TASER 10-have been launched. The TASER X26P, introduced in May 2013, achieved solid success, selling over 28,000 units in its inaugural year and surpassing the 100,000 units sold milestone in less than 3 years. As of EOY 2022, Axon has sold an impressive 502,118 TASER X26P devices, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

The TASER 7, launched in October 2018, sold 5,759 units in its first quarter. Similar to the TASER X26P, it reached the 100,000 units mark in less than three years. Notably, as of EOY 2022, the TASER 7 had already achieved 362,000 total units sold, indicating a remarkable 73% CAGR. Despite growing unit sales across the entire TASER segment in 4 out of the 5 years the TASER 7 has been available for purchase, it has swiftly grown to dominate the company's CEW business.

The most recent addition, the TASER 10, unveiled in Q1 2023, lacks reported unit sales in quarterly reports. However, Axon's shareholder letter for Q3 2023 suggests a substantial adoption rate, stating, "We are pleased with our TASER 10 ramp-revenue grew more than 50% sequentially, demonstrating solid execution on this new product launch, and demand is exceeding our expectations." This rapid adoption is not exclusive to their TASERs, however, as their various camera launches have experienced a similar trend.

Axon doesn't provide unit sales for each individual model (i.e., Axon Body 4, Axon Fleet 3), but does provide these numbers for each camera category (i.e., Axon Body, Axon Fleet). By analyzing annual unit sales of each camera category and the launch dates of each camera model, a clear pattern emerges: each new product launch triggers a substantial spike in unit sales for its corresponding category, showcasing the high demand and rapid adoption of Axon cameras.

Launch of new cameras causes camera unit sales to spike (Personal charts created using data from Axon annual reports and website)

However, rapid adoption is not the only outcome of Axon's innovation; customers are evidently willing to pay a premium for the latest technology, as evidenced by the consistent increase in revenue generated per camera.

Strong demand for Axon cameras despite increasing prices (Personal charts created using data from Axon annual reports)

Since 2014, Axon has achieved moderate CAGRs in revenue per unit for Body and Flex cameras at 8% and 3%, respectively. However, from 2017 to EOY 2022, revenue generated per Axon Fleet camera sold experienced a remarkable 27% CAGR.

While Axon has seen substantial success in its TASER and sensor business segments, the most influential growth driver has been its cloud-based SaaS offerings, which includes its digital evidence management platform. This multifaceted success positions Axon as a dynamic player with a compelling growth trajectory.

Axon Evidence & Cloud-Based SaaS Offerings

Axon's push into the cloud-based SaaS realm has proven to be a resounding success, with software revenue experiencing an impressive 80% CAGR since its inception in 2010.

Rapid revenue growth from Axon's SaaS offerings (Axon annual reports, investor presentations, & shareholder letters)

In Axon's business model, the integrated software stands as the foundation, and its recent astounding growth affirms the effectiveness of this strategy. In 2016, the cloud-based software segment represented a modest 11% of the total annual revenue. Fast forward to the first three quarters of 2023, and this figure has surged to over 35%, underscoring the considerable value these software products deliver to customers.

Growing proportion of total revenue attributable to SaaS business (Axon annual reports, investor presentations, & shareholder letters)

What enhances the appeal is that, while the software business emerges as Axon's fastest-growing segment, it also boasts the highest margins. Over the past decade, Axon has elevated software gross margins from -10% in 2013 to a reputable 73% through the first three quarters of 2023, maintaining margins of at least 70% since 2019.

Gross margins by business segment (Axon annual reports, investor presentations, & shareholder letters)

A distinct advantage of anchoring their business model around software is the recurring nature of the revenue it generates. Over the last seven years, Axon's SaaS annual recurring revenue has increased nearly 10-fold, surging from $32 million in Q3 2016 to an impressive $619 million in Q3 2023. This substantial increase underscores the widespread adoption of Axon's software tools.

SaaS recurring revenue growing at 46% CAGR (Axon annual reports, investor presentations, & shareholder letters)

Notably, recurring revenue isn't exclusive to the software segment, as Axon introduced their Officer Safety Plan and other subscription bundles in 2017, further diversifying and fortifying their revenue streams.

Axon's success in the cloud-based SaaS arena not only reflects a strategic pivot towards cutting-edge technology but also positions the company for sustained growth and profitability in the evolving landscape of public safety solutions. This dynamic shift towards software solutions, coupled with robust recurring revenue, solidifies Axon's standing as an innovative and forward-thinking market leader.

Recurring Revenue

Following the introduction of the Officer Safety Plan and the implementation of Axon Fleet and Axon Evidence subscription services, Axon has strategically shifted from a model centered on individual product sales to a more comprehensive, subscription-based solution tailored to flow law enforcement. This transition is exemplified by the creation of various subscription bundles, designed to cater to the unique needs of law enforcement departments and agencies.

Axon subscription bundles (Axon company website)

The success of this shift is evident in the substantial growth of subscription bundles' contribution to total revenue, escalating from 34% in 2016 to an impressive 90% for FY 2022.

Growing proportion of revenue derived from subscription bundles (Axon investor presentations & shareholder letters)

Perhaps even more promising is the upward trajectory of the net revenue retention (NRR) rate in recent quarters. Since Q1 2020, Axon has maintained an average NRR rate of 120%, with a noteworthy increase over the last six quarters from 119% to 122%.

Consistent NRR (Axon annual reports, investor presentations, & shareholder letters)

Axon's consistent and recently growing NRR offers valuable insights into overall business effectiveness. Firstly, the sustained NRR indicates not only customer retention but also incremental revenue generation from existing customers, a testament to the implementation of highly effective upselling and cross-selling strategies by management. This ability to expand revenue from existing customers highlights the scalability of Axon's business model, relying not just on acquiring new customers but also on growing revenue from the existing customer base.

Axon's reputable NRR is also a reflection of the quality of products and services they provide. High retention rates signal customer satisfaction, as customers not only remain but also increase their spending-an indicator of the contentment with the products. These retention rates also reinforce the "stickiness" of Axon's offerings, suggesting that their products and services are integral to customers' operations. This "sticky" relationship implies continued value, reducing the likelihood of customer churn.

In essence, Axon's strategic shift towards a subscription-based model not only aligns with broader market trends but also demonstrates the company's adeptness in evolving its business approach to ensure long-term customer relationships and sustained revenue growth.

Ample Growth Opportunities

Axon stands on the precipice of several significant growth opportunities, each poised to propel the company to new heights. These opportunities include cross-selling and upselling, product diversification, expansion into new markets and industries, and international growth.

Growth and expansion avenues (Axon investor presentations)

As Axon maintains its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, it creates avenues for cross-selling and upselling to its existing customer base. This strategy will facilitate sustained revenue growth and consistent NRR into the future. Additionally, the introduction of new offerings, such as Axon Air, Axon Respond, and enhanced Virtual Reality (VR) training technology, present further opportunities for expansion.

Another notable growth avenue is the expansion into new target markets, namely the fire and EMS market. Although Axon has initiated deals to supply cameras and other services to this sector, there remains substantial room for expansion.

Axon's opportunity for geographic expansion is also sizable, encompassing both domestic and international markets.

Axon's TAM by geographical region (Axon investor presentations)

Even in the U.S., where Axon is a dominant force in the conducted electrical weapons (CEW) and body-worn cameras markets, the company has only captured 35% and 14% of these markets, respectively, indicating significant growth potential. Moreover, Axon's cloud-based SaaS products currently reach only 4% of their SaaS addressable market (TAM) in the U.S., signaling ample room for expansion within the country alone.

The potential for international expansion is even more promising, with the European, Latin American, and Asian markets representing virtually untapped territories. Across all geographies, the segment with the largest growth potential is Axon's SaaS business, already the fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

Axon's total market opportunity (Axon investor presentations)

Axon's current TAM amounts to $50 billion, suggesting an untapped opportunity of $48.8 billion, or over 42x FY 2022 revenue. This underscores the vast potential for their SaaS business, with a TAM of $22 billion. With FY 2022 SaaS revenue reaching just $422 million, Axon has captured less than 2% of their SaaS TAM, emphasizing the substantial room for growth.

Axon is not only positioned for significant expansion in its existing markets but also has a multitude of untapped opportunities, both domestically and internationally. The company's strategic approach to innovation, coupled with its diverse product offerings, sets the stage for a compelling growth trajectory.

Outlook

Axon's strategic design of fully integrated products and services, where each seamlessly interfaces with one another, establishes a self-reinforcing network effect that positions the company for sustained growth in the coming years. The ongoing public pressure on law enforcement to enhance accountability and transparency is anticipated to fuel demand for Axon's hardware solutions, specifically in the TASER and sensors business segments. The integration of hardware and software becomes pivotal in this context.

As new customers recognize the value of Axon's Evidence platform and other software tools, the incentive to add various software offerings to their subscriptions will drive continued growth in the higher-margin SaaS segment, contributing to increased profitability. This deep entrenchment of customers within Axon's ecosystem serves as a catalyst for the swift adoption of new products, exemplified by the success of the TASER 7 and various cameras post-launch. Anticipating Axon's continued ability to introduce innovative products to market, I expect this trend to persist, further driving revenue growth as the company attaches higher prices to subscription bundles featuring their latest technology.

Beyond relying solely on network effects, Axon has actively pursued new targets, particularly in the U.S. federal government and international markets, with notable success. In Q3 2023, 5 of Axon's top 10 deals came from U.S. federal government customers, signaling a growing interest in and demand for Axon's products in this sector. The company's investment in global expansion is also evident in its inaugural roadshow outside of North America. The Axon European Roadshow's success, meeting with over 200 unique police forces and over 1,100 attendees across 7 countries, highlights the positive response from international markets. Participation in key events such as Milipol Paris further promotes Axon's presence on the global stage. With 3 of Axon's top 10 deals in Q3 2023 coming from international customers, the company's expansion efforts have proven successful thus far, and I anticipate that this momentum will persist into the future.

Valuation

To determine a fair value for AXON shares, I initially evaluated the forward valuation ratios on Seeking Alpha. Given the diverse range of businesses within the industrials sector and the niche market currently served by Axon, I opted against comparing its valuation metrics to the overall sector. Instead, I assessed the forward ratios against those of public companies listed in Axon's annual reports as direct competitors, offering a more focused benchmark.

Axon forward-looking valuation ratios compared to competitors (Personal chart created using data from Seeking Alpha)

Through this comparison, Axon appears significantly overvalued. Yet, a slightly contrasting narrative emerges when comparing these present forward valuation ratios with Axon's 5-year averages.

Present forward-looking valuation ratios compared to 5-year averages (Personal chart created using data from Seeking Alpha)

This assessment revealed a more nuanced picture, presenting three indicators of undervaluation and three indicators of overvaluation compared to Axon's historical values. Furthermore, when assessing Axon's share price performance over the past 5 years against its peers, the company emerged as a standout performer.

5-year price performance of Axon and competitors (Seeking Alpha)

Despite appearing overvalued compared to competitors, Axon's outperformance in this cohort suggests that traditional valuation metrics might not be indicative of the market's view of the company or accurately predict future share price appreciation.

In attempt to confirm the overvaluation implied by forward-looking ratios and to identify the fair (intrinsic) value of Axon shares, I performed a DCF analysis, which yielded a conflicting result to that of the relative valuation. My DCF analysis indicated an intrinsic value of $240.76 per share, implying a modest 7.6% upside.

DCF Analysis (Personal model)

For the years 2018-2022, I obtained key financial data from Axon's 10-K filings. Sales and EBIT percentages were calculated based on this data and revenue estimates were sourced from Seeking Alpha. Note that estimates highlighted in gray may be less reliable due to SA and other sources not providing projections for these years. To obtain these estimates, I simply opted for 20% YoY growth, in line with 2023-2025 projections, and used these percentages to calculate the revenue estimate. I also believe the 20% growth estimate for the next five years is more on the conservative side seeing as Axon's 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year averages for revenue growth through FY 2022 are 26.4%, 28.2%, and 30.9%, respectively, indicating that revenue growth has consistently remained above 20% and has actually been accelerating.

For non-revenue line items, I calculated averages of historical percentages to estimate future values. Aside from tax expenses, Axon has been relatively stable in these areas, so this method for future estimates will suffice.

I then calculated EBIAT (earnings before interest after taxes) by subtracting the tax expense from the EBIT estimate for each future year.

Next, I computed the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The risk-free rate was determined from the current yields on AAA-rated corporate bonds (5.29%). The market risk premium was calculated by subtracting the risk-free rate from the average annual inflation-adjusted returns of the S&P 500 since 1950 (7.5%), resulting in a 2.2% premium.

After calculating Axon's WACC, I computed unlevered free cash flows using the following formula:

EBIAT + Depreciation & Amortization - Capital Expenditures - Change in Net Working Capital

I then used these unlevered FCF values to calculate the terminal value and its present value, which, in turn, led to the enterprise value. Given Axon's dominance in their market and the company still being in the very early stages of their growth story, I opted for a terminal growth rate (TGR) of 6.75%, which is above the typical 2-4% range but still well below their projected growth rates for the foreseeable future.

To find the equity value, I added cash & cash equivalents to the enterprise value and subtracted total debt. Dividing this by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) yielded an intrinsic value of $240.76 per share. I believe this is a reasonable fair value but I wanted to get another opinion to either confirm or refute my calculations, so I looked to Simply Wall St. to see if their DCF analysis resulted in a similar intrinsic value.

DCF intrinsic value (Simply Wall St.)

Their DCF model suggested an even greater undervaluation than my model. Simply Wall St. suggests an intrinsic value of $289.60 per share, implying a 23.5% undervaluation. Combining the fair values of the two DCF models results in an average intrinsic value of $265.18 per share, suggesting a 19.7% upside to the current market value.

Despite apparent overvaluation compared to competitors, I attach more weight to the intrinsic values derived from the DCF analyses, considering historical market behavior indicates that Axon's generally high valuation ratios are not indicative of significant future share depreciation.

Given Axon's robust revenue growth, increased profitability, and the implied current undervaluation relative to intrinsic value, the current share price may present an opportune entry point for investors seeking to add this company to their portfolio.

Risks

While Axon Enterprise presents substantial growth opportunities, it is crucial to acknowledge the inherent risks associated with its operations. One of these challenges is the competitive landscape. Axon faces stiff competition from market leaders across multiple industries, notably Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), and other significant players like International Business Machines (IBM), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY). These competitors, being larger and often better capitalized, have the potential to divert customers away from Axon by investing more robustly in innovative solutions.

Another critical risk revolves around the regulatory environment. Changes in legislation or legal frameworks pertaining to law enforcement technology may impact Axon's products and services. Examples include alterations in general legislation, data access and retention policies, ethical usage guidelines, use of force protocols, and changes in legal liability statutes, among others. Such regulatory shifts may necessitate substantial capital investment for Axon to adapt its hardware and software to maintain compliance, diverting resources that could otherwise be used for developing next-generation products and expanding their operations. In conjunction with regulatory risk, the threat of direct litigation looms over the company.

Given the kinds of products Axon provides and the situations in which their products are utilized, Axon faces various opportunities for legal challenges, particularly pertaining to product liability cases related to their TASER devices. While Axon has historically navigated such lawsuits adeptly in the past, legal expenses remain a consideration. In an era marked by heightened privacy concerns, Axon's camera and evidence platform could also be increasingly susceptible to allegations of privacy rights violations, adding another layer of legal risk.

The nature of Axon's customer base introduces an additional layer of risk, as a substantial portion of revenue is derived from government contracts. Any shifts in government spending priorities or budget constraints could significantly impact Axon's revenue and cash flows. Although historical data, including the 2008 financial crisis, suggests that public safety spending tends to remain resilient even during times of economic hardship, the risk of governmental budgetary constraints should not be overlooked.

The final and perhaps foremost risk I will detail is the potential of a cyberattack that compromises data integrity, disrupts operations, and/or damages their software platform. With numerous departments and agencies storing vast amounts of sensitive data on Axon's cloud-based Evidence platform, a successful cyberattack could tarnish Axon's reputation. This could lead existing and potential customers to question the company's ability to securely handle such a critical aspect of their operations; and depending on the severity of a breach, customers could opt to switch to a competitor entirely.

Conclusion

In the public safety industry, Axon stands as a beacon of resilience and innovation, propelled by the increasing demand for solutions amidst heightened public scrutiny on law enforcement practices. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation is exemplified through the regular launch of upgraded TASER and camera models, such as the successful TASER 7 and TASER 10 CEWs, showcasing not only a responsiveness to market needs but a unique ability to command higher prices without sacrificing adoption rates.

The impressive growth of Axon's SaaS business, particularly driven by their digital evidence management platform, positions the company for substantial revenue and profitability expansion in the foreseeable future. The success of their SaaS offerings has also supported Axon's strategic shift towards a subscription-based model, which has been highly successful. Long-term customer contracts and consistent upselling has led to impressive recurring revenue growth and NRR consistently above 120%, a trend I anticipate will endure.

The vast avenues for continued growth and expansion are underscored by Axon's integrated ecosystem. As new products are launched and swiftly adopted, customers become more embedded in the product ecosystem, fostering healthy NRR. The potential for international expansion further diversifies revenue streams and presents an immense opportunity for further market penetration.

Monitoring Axon's revenue growth, new contracts, product pipeline, and legal/regulatory standing will be pivotal. Any sustained challenges in top-line growth or unexpected customer churn may prompt a reevaluation of my bullish stance. Similarly, a barrage of substantial legal cases with the potential to materially impact future prospects could necessitate reconsideration. However, until such red flags emerge or unless the share price significantly deviates from its intrinsic value, Axon appears poised to be a valuable addition to investor portfolios.