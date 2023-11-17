Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: A Survey Of Recent Results And A Dive Into Long-Term Trends

Nov. 17, 2023 9:33 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)6 Comments
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mixed Q3 results led to a surge in share price.
  • High interest rates and surging housing costs will blunt home improvement demand over the short term.
  • However, this will simply result in increased demand down the road.
Home Depot Reports Record Quarterly Sales

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Consumers, strained by inflation, are cutting back on big ticket purchases. Add to that a trend to spend on services and travel rather than goods, and you have a recipe for a retail headwind. Now factor in the effect rising interest

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (6)

b
bturley
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (217)
HD is a buy and hold stock if there ever was one!!
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (5.09K)
@bturley

I'll second that motion.
S
Stash2
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (274)
Chuck:

I always appreciate your analysis of a security and sane perspective. I bought into HD in early 2022 at 313 (incl commish). I have been agonizing this week about a possible dump. I am at a 1/2 position and would like to grow to 200 shares or give up. Two things make me want to hold (1) the very shareholder friendly perspective of management which has resulted in fantastic returns to shareholders, an $8.36 dividend is nothing to sneeze at, and (2) my judgment that the shortage in housing and high interest rates will lead to consistent home improvement trends. I appreciate that average ticket size has declined a bit, but the headwinds in the industry, I believe, are a tailwind to HD. My animal instinct is to sell and dump it all into NEP, ET, EPD, or STWD. I appreciate your view.
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (5.09K)
@Stash2

My strategy is to only invest in top-notch companies., and I'll opine that HD is near the top of that list. I am also a largely a buy and hold investor. However, I will trade a stock that is grossly overvalued to generate funds to invest in another solid company that is undervalued due to short term headwinds. For me, HD shares would have to be priced far above fair value for me to sell the stock. However, each investor has a differing skill set, risk profile and investment philosophy, so it isn't a platitude to state that one size doesn't fit all in the investing community.
KenTaylor-16 profile picture
KenTaylor-16
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (16)
Well put, Chuck. With so many people calling to sell HD due to short term headwinds I have simply held on. Like you, I’m slowly going to turn their wonderful business into a larger holding. I’ll be happy to buy a larger piece if the market’s fear gives me a golden opportunity.
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (5.09K)
@KenTaylor-16

Thanks for reading and posting. I'm a dividend growth investor, and HD fits my needs to a T. I'm going to add a little here by dollar cost averaging into HD. I'd love to be able to "back up the truck" on HD. Wishing you and yours an enjoyable weekend.
