Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ur-Energy Inc.: The Production Ramp Seems Achievable

Nov. 17, 2023 9:46 AM ETUr-Energy Inc. (URG), URE:CA
Dan Stringer profile picture
Dan Stringer
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy.
  • Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place.
  • Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG, TSX:URE:CA) is an in-situ uranium developer and producer based in the United States. The company has a long history of producing uranium using its ISR (in-situ recovery) technique. The uranium market had been in a substantial decline after

This article was written by

Dan Stringer profile picture
Dan Stringer
3.24K Followers
I am interested in small capitalized companies with a high optionality to the upside compared to the relative downside risk. I am grounded in a value based approach but will also explore special and short situations. I am a trained CPA and continue to practice in industry.Warning: my twitter account is very random but will have a lot of economic and business items sprinkled with Green Bay Packer comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in URE:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About URG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URG
--
URE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.