Investment Thesis

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is a growth tech stock. I think that AppLovin has a good business strategy, as I will describe, and is run well, as shown by its recently published encouraging 10-Q quarterly report. As we will see here, the company has profitability, robust free cash flow, a favorable technical analysis, strong stock price momentum, and excellent analysts' ratings, earnings and revenue estimates, and revisions. In my opinion, with this combination, along with its recent revenue growth and relatively favorable valuation based on using forward metrics, I can make a bullish case for AppLovin.

Business Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a leading mobile advertising platform that helps developers monetize their apps and advertisers reach their target audiences. According to its website, the company makes technologies that help businesses connect to their ideal customers. The business provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize, and grow their global audiences. Seeking Alpha's AppLovin profile says, the company:

engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others.

The Evolution of AppLovin

As StockStory explains, AppLovin, a dynamic player in the digital landscape, integrates a mobile ad network, developer tools, and an extensive portfolio of free-to-play mobile games, meticulously curated through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with esteemed game studios.

In the contemporary realm of app development, the journey for developers unfolds in three pivotal stages - creation, promotion, and monetization. While the "make" phase has become increasingly streamlined, developers encounter formidable challenges in effectively marketing and monetizing their applications. The sheer abundance of apps saturating Apple and Google's app stores intensifies the struggle for visibility and promotional efforts for mobile app developers.

Furthermore, even post-download, developers find themselves in fierce competition for user engagement and coveted screen time. Monetization for most mobile games hinges on in-app purchases (IAPs) and in-game advertising, presenting intricate challenges in appropriately pricing IAPs and navigating the complexities of the mobile ad ecosystem for individual developers.

AppLovin offers strategic solutions to these intricate challenges, courtesy of its innovative business model. Initially a provider of marketing tools for mobile game developers, the company executed a transformative shift in its strategy in 2018. This strategic pivot involved the acquisition and collaboration with game studios to launch its own suite of mobile gaming apps. The wealth of data and insights derived from the extensive in-house mobile gaming portfolio created a symbiotic cycle, enhancing the pricing strategies and advertising recommendations within its marketing software.

This, in turn, empowered developers to augment their app's discoverability, monetization capabilities, and user engagement, illustrating AppLovin's prowess in addressing the multifaceted needs of the evolving app development landscape.

The company has established a track record of growth and profitability, is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the mobile advertising market, and is investing heavily in AI to improve its capabilities and develop new products and services.

AppLovin Achieves Record Results for Q3 2023, Driven by AI

AppLovin's EPS of $0.30 beat analyst estimates by 11.2% and revenue of $864.26 million (21.20% Y/Y) beat by $67.57 million. AppLovin exceeded the high end of its guidance and delivered record financial results in the third quarter. The business appears committed to fostering the growth of the mobile app ecosystem.

AppLovin's success this quarter was primarily fueled by the continued outperformance of AXON 2.0, the AI-powered advertising engine driving its AppDiscovery platform. This engine is enabling the company to connect developers with their target audiences more effectively than ever before, resulting in a surge in revenue and profitability.

Software and Apps businesses: The Software Platform business maintained its growth trajectory throughout 2023. Software Platform revenue jumped 65% year-over-year to a record $504 million, up 24% from the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment surged 91% year-over-year to $364 million, an increase of 33% from the previous quarter, resulting in a remarkable 72% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

AppLovin Shareholder Letter

The Apps business also delivered positive results, with revenue growing 5% sequentially to $360 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment came in at $55 million, yielding a 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Cash flow and cash balance: As also revealed in its earnings call, AppLovin's impressive cash flow generation continued, with net cash from operating activities reaching $199 million and free cash flow totaling $194 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $332 million.

Dealing with debt to be able to conduct further mergers and acquisitions: In addition to its commendable operating performance, AppLovin made significant strides in enhancing its financial flexibility during the quarter on its balance sheet. The company amended a portion of its term loans to extend their maturity to 2030 and improve its credit spread. AppLovin also reduced the aggregate principal amount of these loans by $249 million, demonstrating its commitment to reducing debt over time.

Stock buyback: Furthermore, AppLovin repurchased $1.2 billion of Class A common stock year-to-date through the end of the third quarter, at a weighted average price under $25 per share. I think that this underscores the company's dedication to driving long-term shareholder value.

Financial Guidance Summary - 4Q23

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2023, AppLovin's management anticipates further growth. Their 4Q 2023 outlook is as follows:

Total Revenue - $910 to $930 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $420 to $440 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - 46% to 47%

The company would grow its top line by 31% year over year, if it were to reach the midpoint of this guidance.

Key Fundamental and Technical Metrics

Growth: Total revenue for the third quarter reached $864 million, up 21% year-over-year, while net income climbed to $109 million, yielding a net margin of 13%. Adjusted EBITDA soared 63% year-over-year to $419 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 49%.

Growth underlying metrics compared to the Information Technology sector median:

APP Sector Median Revenue Growth (FWD) 9.92% 8.14% EBITDA Growth (YoY) 43.80% 3.97% EBITDA Growth (FWD) 33.72% 6.72% EBIT Growth (YoY) 631.93% 3.01% EBIT Growth (FWD) 78.77% 8.27% EPS Diluted Growth (FWD) 152.05% 7.02% EPS GAAP Growth (FWD) 152.05% 6.90% EPS FWD Long-Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) 20.00% 13.21% Levered FCF Growth (YoY) 175.91% 17.56% Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate (FWD) 51.98% 11.54% Operating Cash Flow Growth (YoY) 163.22% 16.21% Operating Cash Flow Growth (FWD) 48.31% 11.01% ROE Growth (FWD) 109.27% -5.08% CAPEX Growth (YoY) 285.41% -5.29% Click to enlarge

Momentum and Technical Analysis

As of this writing (11/16/23), even with a pullback during the past week, AppLovin is up almost 277% YTD.

Momentum underlying metrics compared to the Information Technology sector median:

APP Sector Median 6M Price Performance 78.75% 0.62% 9M Price Performance 139.77% -9.90% 1Y Price Performance 160.63% -1.63% Click to enlarge

Technical analysis moving averages:

50D SMA 100D SMA 200D SMA Simple Moving Average 39.68 36.32 27.00 Last Price vs SMA +1.94% +11.38% +49.81% Click to enlarge

Name Value Action Simple Moving Average (20) 38.44 Buy Exponential Moving Average (50) 38.77 Buy Exponential Moving Average (100) 35.73 Buy Simple Moving Average (100) 36.45 Buy Exponential Moving Average (200) 31.63 Buy Simple Moving Average (200) 27.13 Buy Click to enlarge

Technical analysis oscillator:

Name Value Action MACD Level (12, 26) 0.58 Buy Click to enlarge

Profitability

AppLovin has a healthy operating margin for a company in the mobile advertising industry. Profitability underlying metrics compared to the Information Technology sector median:

APP Sector Median Gross Profit Margin (TTM) 63.66% 49.14% EBIT Margin (TTM) 13.77% 4.65% EBITDA Margin (TTM) 29.32% 9.07% Net Income Margin (TTM) 3.46% 2.03% Levered FCF Margin (TTM) 29.38% 8.12% Return on Common Equity (TTM) 6.99% 0.75% Return on Total Capital (TTM) 5.52% 2.60% Return on Total Assets (TTM) 2.10% 0.03% Cash From Operations (TTM) 880.72M 67.51M Net Income Per Employee (TTM) 62.07K 91.46 Click to enlarge

Valuation

I believe that AppLovin's stock has a relatively attractive valuation for a tech company with high growth potential, if we look forward. Valuation underlying metrics compared to the Information Technology sector median:

APP Sector Median P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 13.71 22.22 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 0.69 1.81 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 11.22 14.11 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 15.42 18.85 Price/Cash Flow (FWD) 13.48 21.49 Click to enlarge

Analysts Ratings, Earnings and Revenue Estimates, and Revisions

Earnings and Revenue Estimates:

FY EPS YoY Sales YoY 2023 0.88 NM $3.26B +15.61% 2024 1.44 +64.87% $3.71B +13.89% 2025 1.80 +25.15% $4.04B +9.04% Click to enlarge

Analysts have been revising their estimates for AppLovin's revenue and earnings higher in recent months. This seems to be a sign that analysts are becoming more confident in AppLovin's growth prospects.

APP Analysts Revisions:

APP Sector Median FY1 Up Revisions (last 90 days) 11(91.67%) 61.54% FY1 Down Revisions (last 90 days) 1(8.33%) 38.46% Click to enlarge

Investor Risks

But what are possible investor risks? If we take a look at these other metrics compared to the Information Technology sector median, the valuation is not as encouraging.

APP Sector Median P/EGAAP (TTM) 146.53 24.59 P/E GAAP (FWD) 46.28 26.62 EV/Sales (TTM) 5.42 2.63 EV/Sales (FWD) 5.05 2.57 EV/EBIT (TTM) 39.37 20.03 EV/EBIT (FWD) 27.89 18.73 Price/Sales (TTM) 4.81 2.55 Price/Sales (FWD) 4.17 2.50 Price/Book (TTM) 12.40 2.69 Price/Book (FWD) 11.03 3.73 Click to enlarge

In addition, AppLovin has had high, but not insurmountable, levels of debt, with decreasing levels of cash and free cash flow, which might lead some to question its capital structure.

Debt Free cash flow Cash & equivalents Q3 2023 $3.91B $198.88M $332.49M Q2 2023 $3.27B $226.04M $876.23M Q1 2023 $3.27B $288.59M $1.25B Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I rate AppLovin as a buy, based on its performance this year, emerging as a compelling growth-oriented technology stock, characterized by a unique business model, producing the release of its formidable latest 10-Q quarterly report. As of now, I think that the company boasts a potent mix of booming stock price momentum, sustained profitability, favorable technical analysis, and resilient free cash flow. Also, AppLovin has a good forward-looking valuation and recent recommendations from analysts, reflecting positively on both earnings and revenue estimates, alongside commendable revisions.