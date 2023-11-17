Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: A Closer Look To Margins And FCF Suggests A Fair Valuation

Nov. 17, 2023 10:17 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Balance Sheet Nerd profile picture
Balance Sheet Nerd
2 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's stock has experienced significant declines in the past two years, attracting value investors.
  • Decelerating Total Payment Volume and declining Transaction Margin suggest lower future EPS growth.
  • Free Cash Flow yield of 8-9% not particularly attractive given underlying business headwinds and high Stock-Based Compensation expense.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Balance Sheet Nerd as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

PayPal app on iPhone 5

Erikona

This article was written by

Balance Sheet Nerd profile picture
Balance Sheet Nerd
2 Followers
I am a young investor, I hold a Master's degree in Finance, but more importantly, I have been educating myself on value investing for many years. With any published article, my aim is to help myself learn new industries and new companies, in order to expand my circle of competence. If I am lucky, some readers will find them valuable as well. A few of my principles are: acknowledging that I don't know everything, keeping emotions out of any article, and supporting any statement that I make with data and not with wishful thinking. I will cover any stock, in any sector, of any size, as long as I believe there is a value opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
BobDub
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (83)
Good article but did you take into consideration that the new CEO already made clear that: % applied to merchant might increase, there might be some disinvestment e.g. happy returns in order to focus on the main mission, a number of senior execs are changing, they lost accounts but they were low transaction account aka not bringing value to PayPal?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.