Exxon Has Huge Production Upside For 2024

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources announced a $59.5 billion merger, expected to close in 1H24, which will significantly increase Exxon's production volumes and revenue by 16% and 30%, respectively.
  • Exxon reported strong Q3'23 results, with a focus on developing assets in Guyana and the Permian Delaware Basin.
  • Exxon increased their quarterly distribution by 4% to $0.95/share and suggested 2024's share buyback program will be similar to 2023's $17.5b program.
Markets Open Trading Week As Washington Lawmakers Prepare For Debt Ceiling Bill Vote This Week

Michael M. Santiago

Michael M. Santiago

It has been about a month since Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced their $59.5b merger. This highly accretive merger is expected to close sometime in 1h24 and will significantly bolster Exxon’s upstream daily production

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael has over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

