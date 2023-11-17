Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Is Now A Capital Return Play (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited said it would scrap its Cloud Intelligence Group spinoff due to chip supply uncertainty. The news sent shares of Alibaba 9% lower.
  • The e-Commerce firm's revenue growth slowed slightly in second fiscal quarter, but strong earnings and free cash flow were two positive takeaways.
  • The introduction of a dividend increases the appeal of Alibaba shares.
  • Alibaba's valuation is cheap, but risks include a further slowdown in Alibaba's core e-Commerce business.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) slumped 9% after the company called off its Cloud Intelligence Group spinoff due to uncertainty over securing chip supplies. Alibaba’s results for the second fiscal quarter

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

lloydjamesross
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (30)
I think the main risk now is local e-commerce competition. But every company has it. Tech crackdown now in the rear view mirror, Covid in rear view mirror, new CEO, and geo politically Xi visit has shown that tensions have certainly eased a lot. I don’t think you could argue that Baba has any major hurdles ahead. And even PDD is not immune to macro risks yet it seems to be on a tear. I think we just need time for investors to come to terms with Baba now being a more mature company.

In 2014 it’s revenues were 22 times smaller, yet it sold for more than today. This is 100% now one of the highest conviction buys in the market.

$200 billion mkt cap for a company leading e comm in China, beating Amazon in Europe, pumping out growth in top line, bottom line, and free cash flow… is a joke.
Looking_Forward
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (251)
@lloydjamesross On top of that the international business which includes SE Asia where Lazada is competing against Sea Ltd and winning grew by 47% over the last 6 months compared to last year. Eli.me which is included in the local services group and is similar to Just Eat or Doordash in China is a close 2nd to Meituan in the food delivery business grew by 22%. Dividend payout ratio is approx 10% so if the business doesn't grow (which it is), the dividend still can. BABA has its tentacles in so many different business lines it has an incredibly wide moat.

This is Mr Market having an extreme manic depressive pessimistic episode at these price levels.
