Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023 9:23 AM ETYatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.25K Followers

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Manish Hemrajani - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Dhruv Shringi - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Rohan Mittal - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to today’s call titled the Yatra Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Allen and I'll be the call operator today. During the presentation all participants will be on mute however at the end of today's presentation there'll be an opportunity to ask a question. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the call over to Manish Hemrajani, Vice President of Corporate Development and IR to begin. Please go ahead whenever you are ready.

Manish Hemrajani

Thank you, Allen. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results for the year ended September 30 2023. I’m pleased to be joined on the call today by Yatra CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Shringi, and Group CFO Rohan Mittal. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management views as of today, November 17, 2023. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information.

Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a description of these risks, please refer to our filings with the SEC and our press release filed earlier this morning. These filings are available from the SEC and also on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dhruv. Dhruv, please go ahead.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YTRA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YTRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.